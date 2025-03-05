Pakistan showcases its rich tourism potential at ITB Berlin 2025

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Pakistan made a significant impact on the global tourism stage at ITB Berlin 2025, the world’s leading travel trade show.

The event, which began on Wednesday, saw Pakistan’s vibrant participation, underscoring its dedication to showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and adventure tourism opportunities to international audiences.

Jointly organized by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Green Tourism Private Limited (GTPL), along with provincial tourism departments and the private sector, Pakistan’s strong presence at the event highlighted the nation’s commitment to becoming a key player in global tourism.

The Pakistan Pavilion, spanning 100 square meters, was formally inaugurated by Ambassador of Pakistan to Germany Saqlain Syedah in a grand opening ceremony.

The commercial wing, Frankfurt,fully supported in planning & execution of the event, which played a crucial role in facilitating business engagements and promoting Pakistan’s tourism industry.

The high-profile Pakistani delegation, representing both public and private sector stakeholders, actively engaged with global tourism professionals, highlighting the country's rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and adventure tourism opportunities. The delegation included 13 private sector companies, two provincial tourism departments, Sindh, and Gilgit-Baltistan—alongside PTDC, TDAP, and GTPL.

Among the distinguished attendees were Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Minister for Tourism, Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC), and M. Ghulam Muhammad, Minister for Tourism, Tourism Department of Gilgit-Baltistan and Lt. Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat MD of GTPL, who represented their respective organizations.

Speaking at the inauguration, Ambassador Saqlain Syedah said "Pakistan is a land of unparalleled beauty, diverse landscapes, and centuries-old heritage.

Our participation in ITB Berlin 2025 reflects our commitment to positioning Pakistan as a top travel destination. We are eager to strengthen partnerships and welcome the world to explore the immense tourism potential our country has to offer."

Managing Director PTDC, Aftab ur Rehman Rana, in his response emphasized Pakistan’s tourism vision, stated

"Pakistan’s presence at ITB Berlin 2025 is a strategic effort to enhance our international visibility and attract global tourists. Through meaningful collaborations and networking, we aim to showcase Pakistan as a must-visit destination on the world tourism map."

Throughout the day, the Pakistani delegation actively participated in B2B meetings, networking events, and presentations, engaging with international tourism stakeholders to foster collaborations.

The dedicated side event held today is set to further promote business opportunities and enhance industry linkages. Additionally, Pakistan will be represented in the "Cultural Diplomacy" session, scheduled to take place today from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at CityCube Level 3 | M2. This session will provide an opportunity to highlight Pakistan’s cultural heritage and its role in international tourism diplomacy.

Pakistan’s successful participation in ITB Berlin 2025 reaffirmed its dedication to enhancing its global tourism presence, attracting investment, and inviting travelers from across the world to experience the country’s unmatched travel destinations.

The Pakistan Pavilion received an overwhelming response from trade visitors, tour operators, media representatives, and social media influencers. The country’s participation in ITB Berlin 2023 and 2024 laid the foundation for this year’s stronger and more impactful presence, positioning Pakistan as an emerging travel destination.

Pakistan’s participation in ITB Berlin 2025 reaffirms its commitment to global tourism engagement and promotion, strengthening its position as a must-visit travel destination.