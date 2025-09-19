Pakistan showcases textile excellence at Texworld 2025 Summer Show

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Shaikh, on Thursday inaugurated Pakistani stalls at the Texworld New York City 2025 Summer Show, a biannual event that connects global textile manufacturers, fabric sourcing companies, and fabric suppliers with buyers from across the U.S. market.

He was accompanied by Pakistan's Consul General in New York, Aamir Ahmed Atozai and Trade and Investment Counsellor Adnan Awan.

Six leading Pakistani textile companies are participating in the exhibition, showcasing a diverse range of apparel and fabrics manufactured in Pakistan.

Texworld NYC, the largest textile and apparel sourcing trade show on the U.S. East Coast, serves as a key platform connecting global textile manufacturers, sustainable fabric suppliers, and buyers from across the American market.

Held biannually in New York City, the event brings together hundreds of international exhibitors to promote innovation, ethical sourcing, and cutting-edge solutions in the textile and garment industry.

Ambassador Sheikh commended the participating companies for their efforts and urged them to maintain strong representation at such events.

He highlighted Pakistan’s globally recognized textile sector, emphasizing its vital role in driving exports and earning foreign exchange for the country.

Ambassador Sheikh also underscored the Embassy's proactive commercial diplomacy and assured exporters of the full support of Pakistan’s Trade and Commercial Wing in Washington, D.C. and the Consulate General in New York.

APP/ift