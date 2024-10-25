Pakistan, Singapore FMs Discuss Bilateral Economic, Political Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM
APIA (SAMOA) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Oct, 2024) The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Singapore Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan in which they reviewed the state of bilateral relations and underscored the need to broaden bilateral cooperation and dialogue.
In the meeting held on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) being held here in the capital city of Samoa, the two foreign ministers agreed to remain engaged on issues of mutual interest.
The deputy prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to forge a broad-based relationship with Singapore anchored in strong economic, political and cultural cooperation.
The two sides also exchanged views on various regional and global issues and highlighted the need for comprehensive regional approaches to develop a coordinated response to emerging global challenges.
