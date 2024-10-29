Pakistan has strongly condemned Israel’s decision Monday to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) from operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, saying the agency is "irreplaceable, providing life-saving aid and support to millions"

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Pakistan has strongly condemned Israel’s decision Monday to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) from operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, saying the agency is "irreplaceable, providing life-saving aid and support to millions."

In a statement, Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said, "Any effort to diminish its role will have severe humanitarian and regional consequences."

He added, "The passage of the bills by Israeli parliament concerning UNRWA is further evidence that Israel is doubling down on its genocidal war against Palestinians by cutting off the lifeline for the Palestinians provided by UNRWA and other UN entities.

Nearly 2 million Gazans rely on the agency for aid, with 1 million people using UNRWA shelters for food and healthcare in the enclave. The agency has provided Gazans with everything from food and healthcare to education and psychological support for decades.