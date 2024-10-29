Open Menu

Pakistan Slams Israel's Move To Ban UN Agency For Palestinian Refugees, UNRWA

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 11:26 PM

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

Pakistan has strongly condemned Israel’s decision Monday to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) from operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, saying the agency is "irreplaceable, providing life-saving aid and support to millions"

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Pakistan has strongly condemned Israel’s decision Monday to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) from operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, saying the agency is "irreplaceable, providing life-saving aid and support to millions."

In a statement, Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said, "Any effort to diminish its role will have severe humanitarian and regional consequences."

He added, "The passage of the bills by Israeli parliament concerning UNRWA is further evidence that Israel is doubling down on its genocidal war against Palestinians by cutting off the lifeline for the Palestinians provided by UNRWA and other UN entities.

"

Nearly 2 million Gazans rely on the agency for aid, with 1 million people using UNRWA shelters for food and healthcare in the enclave. The agency has provided Gazans with everything from food and healthcare to education and psychological support for decades.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Israel Education Parliament From Million

Recent Stories

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

1 minute ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

1 minute ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

1 minute ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

1 minute ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

13 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciate ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates KSA’s support for economic ..

14 minutes ago
PM congratulates newly elected SCBA President Rauf ..

PM congratulates newly elected SCBA President Rauf Atta, office bearers

14 minutes ago
 Israel-UN relations in free-fall

Israel-UN relations in free-fall

13 minutes ago
 Govt policies bringing political, economic stabili ..

Govt policies bringing political, economic stability in Pakistan: Talal

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Speci ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqba ..

2 hours ago
 Russian defence ministry says held fresh nuclear d ..

Russian defence ministry says held fresh nuclear drills

2 hours ago
 Mideast at 'most dangerous juncture' in decades: U ..

Mideast at 'most dangerous juncture' in decades: UN official

2 hours ago

More Stories From World