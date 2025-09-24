Pakistan, Slovenia agree to enhance cooperation in multiple areas

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with Slovenian DPM/FM Tanja Fajon on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with Slovenian DPM/FM Tanja Fajon on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the state of bilateral relations and agreed to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest including investment, trade, education and cultural exchanges.