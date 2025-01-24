Pakistan & South Sudan discuss bilateral cooperation, regional peace at UN

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram, held wide-ranging discussions with the Foreign Minister of South Sudan, Ramadan Mohamed Abdallah Goc, on Thursday that included the situation in South Sudan and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) as well as avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, which took place at UN Headquarters in New York , Ambassador Akram reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to supporting South Sudan and emphasized that, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Pakistan will continue collaborating with the Council members to promote peace, security, and stability in the region, according to a press release of the Pakistani mission to the UN.

The two officials also deliberated on the adverse impact of the United Nations Security Council’s sanctions regime on South Sudan and explored potential pathways for alleviating its challenges.

Additionally, they agreed on enhancing bilateral cooperation in key areas such as economic development, capacity building, trade and the services sector, with a view to fostering stronger ties between the two nations.

"This engagement underscores Pakistan’s dedication to contributing positively to the peace and development of South Sudan and its commitment to forging robust partnerships with African nations," the press release said.

APP/ift