- Home
- World
- News
- Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizang are China's intern ..
Pakistan, Speaking For 80 Countries, Says Issues Like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizang Are China's Internal Matters
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 07:34 PM
Pakistan, on behalf of 80 countries, told a UN panel Tuesday that Xinjiang, Hongkong and Xizang related issues are China's internal affairs, and called for respect for the country's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Pakistan, on behalf of 80 countries, told a UN panel Tuesday that Xinjiang, Hongkong and Xizang related issues are China's internal affairs, and called for respect for the country's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.
"We oppose politicization of human rights and double standards, or interference in States' internal affairs under the pretext of human rights," Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said as he delivered a joint statement in the general debate on human rights issues held by the General Assembly's Third Committee which deals with social. cultural and humanitarian issues.
"Respect for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states and non-interference in internal affairs of sovereign states represent basic norms governing international relations," the joint statement said.
"We maintain that all parties should abide by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, adhere to the principles of universality, impartiality, objectivity and non-selectivity, and respect the right of the people of each state to choose independently the path for development in accordance with their national conditions," the statement said.
"All human rights should be treated with the same emphasis, with sufficient importance attached to economic, social and cultural rights and the right to development in particular.
"
Noting multiple challenges facing human beings, the statement said, "The international community should uphold multilateralism, strengthen solidarity and coordination, and respond jointly to global challenges, advance world peace and development, and promote and protect human rights."
The countries which signed the joint statement are: Pakistan, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahrain, Belarus, Benin, Bolivia (Plurinational State of), Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, China, Comoros, Congo, Cuba, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Dominica, Egypt, EI Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Grenada, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Honduras, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People's Democratic Republic, lebanon, Lesotho, Libya, Madagascar, Maldives, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nauru, Nepal, Nicaragua, Niger, Papua New Guinea, Russian Federation, Sao Tome and Principe, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, State of Palestine, Sudan, Suriname, Syrian Arab Republic, Tajikistan, Togo, Tonga, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Yemen, Zambia,and Zimbabwe
Recent Stories
Punjab Police intensifies collaborative measures for health welfare of police fo ..
Belarus ambassador meets CM, agrees to set up tractor assembling plant
Acclaimed Professor Dr Fazal Raheem Qasuria passes away
TikTok,PTA launch #DigitalHifazat contest focused on promoting Digital Safet
Peshawar University wins PCB-HEC Inter-University Cricket trophy
SBBU, Shinswatra University Thailand sign memorandum of understanding
PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 points
Belgian wants Pakistani businesses to enhance their EU market access
IHC grants post-arrest bail to Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case
KP govt giving special attention to education sector: DEO
AI-based camera traps enable humans , wildlife co-existence in GB
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
More Stories From World
-
Blinken on new quest for Saudi ties with Israel46 minutes ago
-
Eleventh Saudi relief plane arrives in Beirut with aid for the Lebanese people46 minutes ago
-
Uganda fuel tanker death toll rises to 1555 minutes ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince, US Secretary of State discuss relations55 minutes ago
-
14 dead, thousands evacuated as tropical storm batters Philippines55 minutes ago
-
Xi says China-India should 'strengthen communication, cooperation': state media56 minutes ago
-
Jazan's Jasmine, a cultural and economic treasure56 minutes ago
-
Boeing reports $6.2 bn loss on strike, defense contract woes1 hour ago
-
US says 'now is the time' to end Gaza war1 hour ago
-
NCEC conducts over 7,000 inspection tours1 hour ago
-
Foreign Minister receives US Secretary of State1 hour ago
-
Putin faces calls for peace at flagship BRICS summit1 hour ago