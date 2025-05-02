Pakistan Stands Ready, AJK Minister Warns India Amid Massive Pro-army Rallies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM
MANSEHRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) In an unwavering national spirit, massive rallies were held in Mansehra and Balakot where thousands turned out in support of the Pakistan Armed Forces on Friday.
The gatherings witnessed passionate slogans chanting in favour of the military, as participants waved an enormous several-hundred-foot-long Pakistani flag and declared solidarity with the armed forces amid rising regional tensions.
Among the prominent figures present was Minister for Information and Broadcasting of the Government of Azad Kashmir Pir Syed Mazhar Shah, who also addressed the crowd. Participants vociferously raised slogans against India and even burned an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The crowd expressed their unwavering support for the military, declaring their readiness to stand like a wall alongside Pakistan’s armed forces.
Speaking at the rally, Pir Syed Mazhar Shah stated, “So far we’ve only closed Indian airspace; when the time comes, we will cut off their breath as well.” He assured the nation that the people of Azad Kashmir are fully prepared and will stand by the Pakistan Armed Forces under any circumstances. He further added, “God willing, when the time comes, we will give Modi a befitting response.”
Later, addressing a gathering in Balakot, Minister Mazhar Shah reiterated his strong stance, stating, “We’ve only shut the skies for now; if they don’t back off, we will shut down their breathing too.” Referring to previous conflicts, he declared, “This isn’t 1971 or 1965 this is 2025,” emphasizing a new era of military readiness.
He warned the Indian Prime Minister, calling him “the butcher of Gujarat,” and asserted that Pakistan's missiles Ghauri and Shaheen are not only operational but superior.
The minister emphasized that their resolve is grounded in faith, saying, “Our lives are guaranteed by Allah,” and that any aggressive act by India will be met with a response ten times stronger. “We will not initiate, but if fired upon once, we will respond tenfold,” he declared.
Mazhar Shah also announced symbolic aspirations, expressing the desire to one day offer prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid and Delhi’s Jama Masjid. Referring to the Khalistan movement, he said that the Sikhs of Khalistan have extended their support to Pakistan, not India. “This is not the Pakistan of General Yahya, but of Colonel Sher Khan and Dr. Abdul Qadeer,” he emphasized, invoking national heroes to highlight strength and resilience.
He also mentioned practical support from the local population, stating that a local contractor has pledged to hand over all machinery free of cost to the Mujahideen and the army in case of war. Appealing to military leadership, he requested the Chief of Army Staff not to close the borders.
Concluding his address, he declared confidently, “Insha’Allah, treasures from Delhi and India will come to Pakistan,” signaling strong nationalist sentiments and a combative posture in the face of regional tensions.
