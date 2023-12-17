Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack at Rask Police HQ, Iran

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Rask Police Headquarters in the Southeastern region of Iran, which killed 11 Iranian officials and injuring several others.

“Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the Government and brotherly people of Iran in this hour of unspeakable tragedy,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement issued here.

The spokesperson said that they extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Terrorism was a threat to regional as well as global peace and security and it needed to be confronted by all means including through bilateral and regional co-operation, it was added.