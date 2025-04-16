Open Menu

Pakistan Studies Center Inaugurated At Shenzhen University

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan Studies Center inaugurated at Shenzhen University

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Center for Pakistan Studies at Shenzhen University was officially inaugurated today by Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, in the presence of Mao Junfa, President of Shenzhen University, scholars, and students.

The Centre marks a new avenue for academic engagement between Pakistan and China, with a special focus on deepening mutual understanding through research, dialogue, and educational exchanges, particularly in the domains of new and emerging technologies.

In his remarks, Ambassador Hashmi thanked the university leadership for its strong support in realising this initiative. He underlined the growing momentum in Pakistan-China relations across all domains, especially education and research.

The Ambassador noted that Shenzhen, known globally for its innovation and reform, was a fitting place for such an initiative.

He emphasized the value of academic platforms in fostering long-term people-to-people linkages. He also recalled his visit to Shenzhen University one year ago, and expressed satisfaction at the inauguration of the Center as a tangible outcome of that meeting.

The Center is envisioned as a hub for promoting Pakistan-focused studies, collaborative research, B2B and student engagement. Shenzhen University, with its dynamic academic environment and international outlook, offers a strong foundation for the Center's success.

Prior to the inauguration, Ambassador Hashmi held a meeting with the President of Shenzhen University to discuss ways to utilize the new Center towards mutually beneficial pursuits in academia, research and entrepreneurship. Ambassador Hashmi was also given a tour of the Shenzhen University History Museum.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition ..

Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China

17 minutes ago
 GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social securit ..

GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman

47 minutes ago
 China always supports Pakistan during every critic ..

China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz

54 minutes ago
 e& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections wi ..

E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones

1 hour ago
 Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1

Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1

1 hour ago
 Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drin ..

Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?

1 hour ago
Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband d ..

Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband during robbery killed in Faisal ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights ..

UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights to Karachi

2 hours ago
 MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate ..

MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..

2 hours ago
 GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosec ..

GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions ..

AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World