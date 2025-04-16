Pakistan Studies Center Inaugurated At Shenzhen University
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 03:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Center for Pakistan Studies at Shenzhen University was officially inaugurated today by Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, in the presence of Mao Junfa, President of Shenzhen University, scholars, and students.
The Centre marks a new avenue for academic engagement between Pakistan and China, with a special focus on deepening mutual understanding through research, dialogue, and educational exchanges, particularly in the domains of new and emerging technologies.
In his remarks, Ambassador Hashmi thanked the university leadership for its strong support in realising this initiative. He underlined the growing momentum in Pakistan-China relations across all domains, especially education and research.
The Ambassador noted that Shenzhen, known globally for its innovation and reform, was a fitting place for such an initiative.
He emphasized the value of academic platforms in fostering long-term people-to-people linkages. He also recalled his visit to Shenzhen University one year ago, and expressed satisfaction at the inauguration of the Center as a tangible outcome of that meeting.
The Center is envisioned as a hub for promoting Pakistan-focused studies, collaborative research, B2B and student engagement. Shenzhen University, with its dynamic academic environment and international outlook, offers a strong foundation for the Center's success.
Prior to the inauguration, Ambassador Hashmi held a meeting with the President of Shenzhen University to discuss ways to utilize the new Center towards mutually beneficial pursuits in academia, research and entrepreneurship. Ambassador Hashmi was also given a tour of the Shenzhen University History Museum.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China
GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman
China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz
E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones
Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1
Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?
Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband during robbery killed in Faisal ..
UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights to Karachi
MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..
GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection
AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan Studies Center inaugurated at Shenzhen University2 minutes ago
-
Barca suffer morale blow in Dortmund amid quadruple hunt2 minutes ago
-
China tells Trump to 'stop threatening and blackmailing'12 minutes ago
-
ASML CEO sees 'increased macro uncertainty' from tariffs22 minutes ago
-
Stocks struggle again as Nvidia chip curb warning pops calm22 minutes ago
-
Japan tariff envoy seeks 'win-win' deal with US22 minutes ago
-
Automakers hold their breath on Trump's erratic US tariffs22 minutes ago
-
China says economy grew 5.4% in first quarter, beating forecasts22 minutes ago
-
WHO countries reach landmark agreement on tackling future pandemics32 minutes ago
-
US-Ukraine minerals deal talks progressing 'quite fast': senior official32 minutes ago
-
China's forecast-beating growth belies storm clouds ahead: analysts2 hours ago
-
Palliative care doctor charged with 15 murders: German prosecutors2 hours ago