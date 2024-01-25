Pakistan, Switzerland Agree To Continue Bilateral Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Pakistan and Switzerland affirming the value of Bilateral Political Consultations in strengthening bilateral relations, agreed to continue cooperation in all matters of mutual interest.
The bilateral ties were discussed during the 12th Round of Pakistan-Switzerland Bilateral Political Consultations held in Berne on Wednesday, according to a Foreign Office statement.
Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, led the Pakistan side, while the Swiss side was headed by Ambassador Heinrich Schellenberg, Assistant Secretary of State for Asia and Pacific, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).
The two sides discussed all aspects of bilateral political relations and cooperation in trade and investment, security, and migration. Regional dynamics and multilateral issues were also discussed.
In Berne, the Additional Foreign Secretary also called on the State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Alexandre Fasel and exchanged views on further strengthening Pakistan-Switzerland bilateral relations including in the areas of climate change, human rights, and development cooperation.
They agreed on the importance of high-level exchanges and to further strengthen bilateral exchanges and dialogue.
