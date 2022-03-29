UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Attend China-US-Russia Consultation Mechanism Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 04:18 PM

Pakistan to attend China-US-Russia Consultation Mechanism meeting

Pakistan will attend the extended meeting of the China-US-Russia Consultation Mechanism to be held on the sidelines of the third foreign ministers meeting of Afghanistan neighboring countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday

Pakistan will attend the extended meeting of the China-US-Russia Consultation Mechanism to be held on the sidelines of the third foreign ministers meeting of Afghanistan neighboring countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

The third meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries will be held in Tunxi, Central China's Anhui Province on March 30-31.

"Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs of China's Foreign Ministry will chair the meeting," Wang Wenbin told during his regular briefing held here.

The spokesperson said that the special representatives of Afghan issue of the US, Russia and Pakistan will attend the meeting.

China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi will have a group meeting with the attendees.

Wang Wenbin said that China, the US, Russia and Pakistan are countries with major influence on the Afghan issue.

"We hope to build synergy between this meeting and the foreign ministers meeting and further build consensus, encourage regional countries and the world to step up support for peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan that help the country achieve peace, stability and development at an early date," he added.

>