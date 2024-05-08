- Home
- World
- Pakistan to continue facilitating Sikh community's visits to their religious places: Masood khan
Pakistan To Continue Facilitating Sikh Community's Visits To Their Religious Places: Masood Khan
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 01:10 PM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Pakistan will continue to provide all possible facilities to the Sikh community around the world wanting to visit their religious places in the country, Ambassador Masood Khan said Tuesday.
The Pakistani envoy was talking to a delegation of the American-Punjabi Society, which called on him, according to an embassy press release.
The Government and the people of Pakistan, Ambassador Masood Khan said, fully understand the religious sentiments of the Sikh community and "our doors are open" to them.
The President of the American-Punjabi Society, Gary Sikka, told the Ambassador that his organization consists of one hundred thousand Punjabi-Sikh members, some of whom are also from Pakistan, and that a Society's delegation of 115 people would soon visit Pakistan to visit religious places in Lahore, Faisalabad, Islamabad and Kartarpur.
Referring to their previous visits, the delegation members, especially spoke about their pilgrimage to Kartarpur and said that the hospitality of the Pakistani people was heart-warming.
While welcoming the delegation at the embassy, Ambassador Masood Khan said that the Government and people of Pakistan respect the religious sentiments of the Sikh community, adding that the visa policy regarding religious tourism has been simplified with an aim to provide them maximum facilitation.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
ECC approves to enhance wheat procurement targets
UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city
More Stories From World
-
F-16 jet crashes in Singapore5 minutes ago
-
Riyadh Season signs strategic partnership with MMA5 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mixed as traders weigh rates outlook5 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares end down on profit-taking6 minutes ago
-
GACA President meets with Belarusian Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications6 minutes ago
-
Japanese auto giant Toyota posts record net profit15 minutes ago
-
Mediator Qatar urges international community to prevent Rafah 'genocide'26 minutes ago
-
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours35 minutes ago
-
Kenya sanctuaries toil to save birds of prey from extinction36 minutes ago
-
China completes 4-tier disaster risk evaluation via national survey36 minutes ago
-
Saudi International Furniture and Decor exhibition launches in Jeddah46 minutes ago
-
KFU ranks among top International universities in 5 scientific fields46 minutes ago