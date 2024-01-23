Pakistan To Facilitate Chinese Companies In Field Of Smart City Construction
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 11:50 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Pakistan is actively promoting digitization and embracing new technologies and industries to foster comprehensive economic and social development.
“The Pakistan Embassy in China will continue to provide comprehensive support and assistance to Chinese companies, including Beijing Urban Construction Intelligent Control (BUCIC), in facilitating the implementation of big data projects in Pakistan and promoting cooperation between China and Pakistan in the field of smart city construction,” said Aslam Chaudhary, Economic Minister in Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.
Aslam Chaudhary led a delegation to BUCIC to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of digital city development.
During the visit, the delegation toured BUCIC’s state-of-the-art facilities, which encompassed the Digital Experience Center and the Urban Rail Transit Cloud Intelligent IoT Laboratory.
They were highly impressed by the digital transportation and smart city-related products, with a special focus on the integrated intelligent control center.
The integrated control center incorporates a range of facilities and functions, such as station control rooms, customer service centers, fire control rooms and ticket booths, contributing to intelligent operation and maintenance, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.
Following the visit, both parties engaged in an in-depth discussion encompassing topics such as the upgrade and renovation of the railway system within Pakistan and the development of the Gwadar Port.
Wang Linghong, the CEO of BUCIC, provided updates on the Gwadar New International Airport project undertaken by Beijing Urban Construction Group.
“BUCIC serves as a crucial part of Beijing Urban Construction Group’s technology industrialization sector. With our technological advantages in cloud platforms, big data, and artificial intelligence, our company is committed to providing professional and comprehensive services in digital transportation and urban development for Pakistan, thereby facilitating Pakistan's digital transformation and upgrade.” Wang stated.
