- Home
- World
- Pakistan to participate as 'Guest of Honor' in 8th Silk Road International Exhibition in Xi’an
Pakistan To Participate As 'Guest Of Honor' In 8th Silk Road International Exhibition In Xi’an
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 06:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Commercial Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, Ghulam Qadir on Sunday said Pakistan, as the guest of honor, will participate in the 8th Silk Road International Exhibition scheduled to be held in Xi’an, Shaanxi, China, from September 20 to 24.
He highlighted the close exchanges between Pakistan and Shaanxi in recent years across various fields. He noted that during a visit to Xi’an in early June this year, the prime minister expressed a strong willingness to deepen exchanges with Shaanxi in areas such as economy, trade, energy, agriculture, education, and sister city relationships, with economic cooperation serving as the focal point.
Qadir emphasized that Pakistan's participation as the guest of honor at the Silk Expo will significantly contribute to promoting pragmatic cooperation between the two sides in various sectors, as reported by China Economic Net.
He also mentioned that a large delegation from Pakistan will attend the event, showcasing a wide array of Pakistani products to further strengthen ties and explore new opportunities for collaboration.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
Pope Francis condemns Ukraine ban on Russia-linked Orthodox Church2 hours ago
-
Pope calls for more help for mpox victims2 hours ago
-
Ten dead in northern Ethiopia landslide: state media3 hours ago
-
England's Wood out of last two Tests against Sri Lanka3 hours ago
-
Air France says suspending Tel Aviv, Beirut flights at least until Monday3 hours ago
-
Pakistan debuts in major US ice hockey tournament, defeats Brazil after two losses3 hours ago
-
Bangladesh metro back on track after protest closure4 hours ago
-
French teen Lanier takes Japan Open badminton title4 hours ago
-
Djokovic calls for 'clear protocols' in wake of Sinner doping case5 hours ago
-
Thirteen dead after migrant boat sinks off Yemen: UN agency5 hours ago
-
Venezuela opposition candidate issued summons over vote dispute7 hours ago
-
Floods ease in Bangladesh but 300,000 still in shelters7 hours ago