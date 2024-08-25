Open Menu

Pakistan To Participate As 'Guest Of Honor' In 8th Silk Road International Exhibition In Xi’an

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 06:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Commercial Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, Ghulam Qadir on Sunday said Pakistan, as the guest of honor, will participate in the 8th Silk Road International Exhibition scheduled to be held in Xi’an, Shaanxi, China, from September 20 to 24.

He highlighted the close exchanges between Pakistan and Shaanxi in recent years across various fields. He noted that during a visit to Xi’an in early June this year, the prime minister expressed a strong willingness to deepen exchanges with Shaanxi in areas such as economy, trade, energy, agriculture, education, and sister city relationships, with economic cooperation serving as the focal point.

Qadir emphasized that Pakistan's participation as the guest of honor at the Silk Expo will significantly contribute to promoting pragmatic cooperation between the two sides in various sectors, as reported by China Economic Net.

He also mentioned that a large delegation from Pakistan will attend the event, showcasing a wide array of Pakistani products to further strengthen ties and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

