UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Raise Its Objections On Pakal Dul, Lower Kalnai Hydroelectric Plants At PIC's Delhi Moot: FO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:36 AM

Pakistan to raise its objections on Pakal Dul, Lower Kalnai hydroelectric plants at PIC's Delhi moot: FO

Pakistan on Friday said it would discuss with India a host of issued under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) including "our objections on the designs of Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai Hydroelectric Plants" during the two-day meeting of Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) being held in New Delhi from Tuesday next

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Friday said it would discuss with India a host of issued under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) including "our objections on the designs of Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai Hydroelectric Plants" during the two-day meeting of Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) being held in New Delhi from Tuesday next.

Pakistan's delegation, to be led by Commissioner for Indus Waters, Syed Muhammad Meher Ali Shah, will include officials from the relevant departments, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said at a weekly news briefing here.

"Under the provisions of Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) 1960, Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) is required to meet at least once a year. The 116th Meeting of the PIC will be held in New Delhi on March 23-24," he said.

To a question, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said that the meeting of Permanent Indus Commission was specifically held under the provisions of the IWT 1960, where only water related issues, which fall under the IWT, would be discussed.

In response to another query, the Spokesperson said that Pakistan had always underscored the need for a meaningful dialogue and peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes with India, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir. To a question about a letter of Chairman of the United States Committee on Foreign Relations Robert Menendez addressed to the US Secretary of Defense urging him to raise democracy and human rights concerns during his upcoming visit to India, he said the letter was indeed a continuation of the international community's expression of concerns on serious human rights situation in India and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"The Chairman has specifically highlighted the "deteriorating situation of democracy in India", "anti-Muslim sentiments", "suppression of political dialogue and arrest of political opponents following the abrogation of article 370 in Kashmir," he added. The Spokesperson said Pakistan believed that the international community, including the United States, must urge India to stop its consistent and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK and take genuine steps to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in a peaceful manner in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions.

To a question about Indian Foreign Secretary's statement about meaningful Pak-India dialogue, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said such statements were not helpful in resolution of the disputes which were a hurdle in the way of peace and stability in the region.

"Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and the core issue between India and Pakistan. Pakistan has always underscored the need for a meaningful dialogue and peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes with India," he maintained.

The Spokesperson said that the landmark Kartarpur initiative by Pakistan despite several challenges and the return of captured Indian pilot Abhinandan after the shooting down of two Indian fighter Jets by Pakistan Air Force were also indicative of Pakistan's desire for lasting peace in the region.

"The onus is, therefore, on India to create the enabling environment necessary for a 'meaningful engagement'. The current situation in IIOJK is neither tenable nor acceptable. India needs to take corrective measures in IIOJK to move forward," he remarked.

To a question, the Spokesperson said Pakistan has consistently maintained that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and negotiations were the only way forward.

"Today the entire international community has come around to Pakistan's position," he said adding that all sides must work together for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

"As for the withdrawal of the U.S. troops, Pakistan supports orderly and responsible withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan as a precipitous withdrawal would create a vacuum for spoilers," the Spokesperson viewed.

About Pakistan's view on US-China relations, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said that Pakistan enjoyed friendly and cooperative relations with both China and the US.

"China is Pakistan's time tested and all-weather strategic cooperative partner. Pakistan also has longstanding comprehensive partnership with the US based on convergence of interests on a whole range of issues," he added. The Spokesperson mentioned the role of a bridge played by Pakistan between the US and China in the past and said "Pakistan continues to pursue policies that promote cooperation, peace and stability in the region and beyond."\932\867

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Resolution Foreign Office Water China Democracy Visit Jammu New Delhi United States March All From Abhinandan

Recent Stories

WHO renews backing for AstraZeneca Covid jab

2 minutes ago

Blackmore is racing's queen of hearts after Chelte ..

2 minutes ago

WHO's Tedros Warns of Worrying Trend as COVID-19 C ..

4 minutes ago

White House Says US to Take More Steps Against Rus ..

4 minutes ago

Ex-France fly-half Trinh-Duc heading to Bordeaux-B ..

4 minutes ago

PSG women forfeit Champions League game, qualify f ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.