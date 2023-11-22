Pakistan to standby Kashmiris until exercise of their right to self-determination: Consul-General Atozai

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Pakistan will continue to standby Kashmiri people until they exercise their UN-promised right to self-determination, Pakistani Consul-General in New York, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, said at a meeting with the leaders of Kashmiri-American diaspora here.

Officials said that a range of Kashmir-related issues were discussed at the meeting, held at the consulate on Tuesday, and it was decided to remain in close touch.

Among those present were Sardar Sawar Khan, a former member of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council.

Pakistan, Consul-General Atozai reaffirmed Pakistan's continued support for Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their rightful struggle for self-determination.

Last week, a key committee of the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution renewing the global commitment to the principle of self-determination for peoples still subjected to colonial, foreign and alien occupation.

Co-sponsored by 64 countries, the resolution, submitted by Pakistan, was adopted without a vote in the 193-member Assembly's Third Committee, which deals with social, humanitarian and cultural issues.