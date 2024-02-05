- Home
- World
- Pakistan to standby Kashmiris until they exercise right to self-determination: Amb. Munir Akram
Pakistan To Standby Kashmiris Until They Exercise Right To Self-determination: Amb. Munir Akram
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 08:30 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Pakistan has called on the United Nations to fulfill its obligations vis-a-vis the Kashmiri people and resolve the festering Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the Security Council resolutions that uphold their right to self-determination.
"The future of international order, based on the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, and indeed global peace and security depends on ensuring the just and peaceful resolution of the festering Jammu and Kashmir dispute and securing freedom and self-determination for peoples struggling against colonization & foreign occupation," Ambassador Munir Akram said in his message marking 'Right to Self-determination Day'.
In this regard, the Pakistani envoy stressed that Kashmiri people's right of self-determination was a "binding commitment" on India, Pakistan and the UN.
"Despite India’s brutal campaign to suppress the Kashmiri freedom struggle, the Kashmiri people continue to bravely resist Indian occupation.
The lesson of history is that no occupying power has ever succeeded in suppressing the aspirations of a people who are willing to render supreme sacrifices to defeat foreign occupation,"Ambassador Akram said.
"We call on the United Nations, the Security Council and the international community to fulfill their obligations vis-à-vis the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Sustainable peace, stability and security in South Asia will be established only when there is a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiris."
Today," he added, "we renew our pledge to continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris in their legitimate, and just struggle for their inalienable rights."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated15 minutes ago
-
Police and protesters clash after Senegal election postponed6 hours ago
-
Senegal faces opposition backlash after election postponed7 hours ago
-
Extreme heat drives Chile wildfires leaving at least 51 dead8 hours ago
-
Namibia President Geingob, veteran of freedom struggle, dies8 hours ago
-
PSG tightlipped over Mbappe switch to Real Madrid8 hours ago
-
Messi, Beckham booed after Argentine star sits out Hong Kong friendly8 hours ago
-
Historic comeback in Chamonix as 'lucky' Yule turns tide to win slalom8 hours ago
-
Pakistani govt rejects any interference in Feb. 8 election; defends actions against some PTI leaders9 hours ago
-
Senegal president postpones election14 hours ago
-
Russia says toll in Ukraine strike on occupied city rises to 2814 hours ago
-
Zadran 100 helps Afghanistan reduce Sri Lanka lead to 4214 hours ago