UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Tops In Asia For Highest Response On Social Protection

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:08 PM

Pakistan tops in Asia for highest response on social protection

The International Policy Centre for Inclusive Growth (IPC-IG) has acknowledged Pakistan as one of the top-ranked countries in Asia with highest number of responses to social protection, the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The International Policy Centre for Inclusive Growth (IPC-IG) has acknowledged Pakistan as one of the top-ranked countries in Asia with highest number of responses to social protection, the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday.

The PM's Office quoted Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar, who gave a briefing to Prime Minister Imran Khan here at a meeting.

Though the data of Asian countries shown in a bar graph puts Afghanistan ahead of Pakistan, however the former's position has been linked with several external humanitarian interventions.

"Afghanistan included many humanitarian interventions, hence Pakistan tops the list" says Marina Andrade, a researcher at IPC-IG team.

The study was conducted by UNICEF, United Nations and IPC-IG to assess social protection response in Asia focusing on an extensive mapping and overview of how social protection measures were deployed by the countries in Asia and the Pacific region in response to COVID-19 crisis.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister United Nations Asia

Recent Stories

Kashmiri bearing brunt of Sh Abdullah's political ..

12 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Reviews the Latest Developments and A ..

12 minutes ago

PM directs for comprehensive roadmap for issue of ..

14 minutes ago

Powerhouse duo – Syra Yousuf and Asim Azhar reve ..

20 minutes ago

26 minutes ago

Virtual Conference on &#039;Role of Youth in Promo ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.