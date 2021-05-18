UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Turkey Strongly Condemn Israeli Aggression Against Unarmed Palestinians

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 47 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:41 PM

Pakistan, Turkey strongly condemn Israeli aggression against unarmed Palestinians

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu made this condemnation during their meeting in Ankara today (Tuesday).

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2021) Pakistan and Turkey have strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against unarmed Palestinians and their forced eviction from their homes.

This came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara today (Tuesday).

The two Foreign Ministers also decided to jointly raise voice against the Israeli persecution of Palestinians.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we will not leave alone our Palestinian brothers.

He said the entire Muslim community is in a state of pain due to the Israeli bombardment and the violence against Palestinians during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Minister said on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are observing a day of solidarity with our Palestinian brothers on Friday.

The Turkish Foreign Minister appreciated Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's address at the OIC's Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers and Pakistan's continuous and robust support to the oppressed Palestinians.

The Turkish Foreign Minister hosted a luncheon in the honour of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Turkey Ankara Muslim From OIC

Recent Stories

India registers record 4,329 COVID-19 deaths

25 minutes ago

Chairman CPEC Authority visits NEPRA headquarters

25 minutes ago

China's Shenyang expands nucleic acid testing to s ..

25 minutes ago

Pak, Turkish FMs vow to unitedly raise Palestine i ..

25 minutes ago

Walmart Q1 profits fall 32% as pandemic sales grow ..

27 minutes ago

Residents asked to remain alert, COVID-19 threat ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.