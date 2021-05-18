Pakistan, Turkey strongly condemn Israeli aggression against unarmed Palestinians

(@fidahassanain)

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu made this condemnation during their meeting in Ankara today (Tuesday).

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2021) Pakistan and Turkey have strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against unarmed Palestinians and their forced eviction from their homes.

The two Foreign Ministers also decided to jointly raise voice against the Israeli persecution of Palestinians.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we will not leave alone our Palestinian brothers.

He said the entire Muslim community is in a state of pain due to the Israeli bombardment and the violence against Palestinians during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Minister said on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are observing a day of solidarity with our Palestinian brothers on Friday.

The Turkish Foreign Minister appreciated Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's address at the OIC's Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers and Pakistan's continuous and robust support to the oppressed Palestinians.

The Turkish Foreign Minister hosted a luncheon in the honour of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.