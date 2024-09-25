Open Menu

Pakistan, Turkiye Agree To Strengthen Economic, Security Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 11:00 AM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wherein two sides agreed to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment, defence, and security domains.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly here, the two leaders discussed bilateral matters, regional and global developments, according to a PM Office press release.

They assessed preparations for the upcoming 7th session of Pakistan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to be held in Islamabad in the near future.

The two leaders also discussed regional and global developments, especially the ongoing genocide and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

They called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and end of hostilities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz appreciated Türkiye's firm and consistent support for the oppressed people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

During the meeting, President Erdogan expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's economic policies, which have played a crucial role in stabilizing Pakistan's economy and commended his leadership and commitment to economic reforms.

Furthermore, President Erdogan also extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Shehbaz who celebrated his 73rd Birthday this week.

