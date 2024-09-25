Pakistan, Turkiye Agree To Strengthen Economic, Security Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 11:50 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wherein two sides agreed to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment, defence, and security domains.
In the meeting held on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly here, the two leaders discussed bilateral matters, regional and global developments, according to a PM Office press release.
They assessed preparations for the upcoming 7th session of Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to be held in Islamabad in the near future.
The two leaders also discussed regional and global developments, especially the ongoing genocide and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. They called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and end of hostilities.
Prime Minister Shehbaz appreciated Turkiye's firm and consistent support for the oppressed people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
President Erdogan expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Shehbaz's economic policies, which had played a crucial role in stabilizing Pakistan's economy and commended his leadership and commitment to economic reforms.
Furthermore, he also extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to the prime minister who celebrated his 73rd Birthday this week.
Prime Minister Shehbaz congratulated President Erdogan on his passionate address to the 79th session of the UN General Assembly that centred on the Palestinian crisis.
"The way the Turkish president highlighted the issue touched the hearts of all those listening to him in the Assembly hall," he told reporters after the meeting.
In his emotional address, Erdogan said that the values of the United Nations' system and the Western world were dying in Gaza as the conflict continued there, calling for an "alliance of humanity" to stop Israel's aggression.
The Turkish leader strongly criticized Israel over its military campaign in the Gaza Strip and on the Western countries for their support to Israel.
"Along with children in Gaza, the United Nations system is also dying, the truth is dying, the values that the West claims to defend are dying, the hopes of humanity to live in a fairer world are dying one by one," Erdogan added.
Commenting on the country's economic situation, Prime Minister Shehbaz told the media that agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was in the final stages of approval as Pakistan had accepted all its conditions - some of them quite tough.
In this regard, he profusely thanked China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, saying without their support this would not have been possible.
The premier said his government had accepted the economic challenge to the country and now, with collective efforts of the government and all institutions, it has overcome those challenges.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prayed for Allah's help in serving the people of Pakistan.
Later, on his X timeline, the prime minister said that he was honoured to meet his "dear brother" and "a great friend" of Pakistan.
"We assured each other of our consistent and continued support on core interests and also discussed regional developments, especially the situation in Gaza," he remarked.
The prime minister also thanked President Erdogan for your warm wishes on my birthday and your appreciation of our economic reform agenda.
"I look forward to working with you to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between our two countries," he added.
