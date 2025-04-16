Open Menu

Pakistan, UAE Sign MoU For Second International Date Palm Festival 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 09:12 PM

In a significant step towards strengthening agricultural ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for the Second Pakistan International Date Palm Festival 2025, set to be held later this year in Pakistan

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) In a significant step towards strengthening agricultural ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for the Second Pakistan International Date Palm Festival 2025, set to be held later this year in Pakistan.

The agreement was signed by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and Professor and General Secretary of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid on the sidelines of the grand ceremony of the 17th Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation at the Emirates Palace here Wednesday.

The event, held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, honored global leaders in agricultural innovation, including Pakistani scientist Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Markhand who received the prestigious award in the “Influential Figure” category.

Rana Tanveer Hussain appreciated the UAE’s visionary leadership in promoting sustainable agriculture and fostering international partnerships.

He emphasised the strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UAE, particularly in agricultural research and innovation.

“The Khalifa International Award is a beacon of excellence in agricultural advancement, and Pakistan takes great pride in Dr. Markhand’s recognition,” said Minister Hussain. “This achievement reflects Pakistan’s commitment to scientific research and sustainable farming, aligning with global efforts to combat food security challenges and climate change.”

Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan recognized several national and international figures for their outstanding contributions to the growth and progress of the date palm cultivation and production sector. Among the honorees were Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE, and Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi, the UAE's Ambassador to Pakistan.

Minister Hussain’s participation reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to agricultural innovation and its strong partnership with the UAE in addressing key challenges such as food security, climate resilience, and sustainable farming practices.

