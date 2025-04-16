Pakistan, UAE Sign MoU For Second International Date Palm Festival 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 09:12 PM
In a significant step towards strengthening agricultural ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for the Second Pakistan International Date Palm Festival 2025, set to be held later this year in Pakistan
ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) In a significant step towards strengthening agricultural ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for the Second Pakistan International Date Palm Festival 2025, set to be held later this year in Pakistan.
The agreement was signed by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and Professor and General Secretary of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid on the sidelines of the grand ceremony of the 17th Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation at the Emirates Palace here Wednesday.
The event, held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, honored global leaders in agricultural innovation, including Pakistani scientist Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Markhand who received the prestigious award in the “Influential Figure” category.
Rana Tanveer Hussain appreciated the UAE’s visionary leadership in promoting sustainable agriculture and fostering international partnerships.
He emphasised the strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UAE, particularly in agricultural research and innovation.
“The Khalifa International Award is a beacon of excellence in agricultural advancement, and Pakistan takes great pride in Dr. Markhand’s recognition,” said Minister Hussain. “This achievement reflects Pakistan’s commitment to scientific research and sustainable farming, aligning with global efforts to combat food security challenges and climate change.”
Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan recognized several national and international figures for their outstanding contributions to the growth and progress of the date palm cultivation and production sector. Among the honorees were Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE, and Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi, the UAE's Ambassador to Pakistan.
Minister Hussain’s participation reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to agricultural innovation and its strong partnership with the UAE in addressing key challenges such as food security, climate resilience, and sustainable farming practices.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create Apps Championship’
FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs discuss e ..
National Human Rights Institution conducts field visit to labour accommodation f ..
KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade
MIH conducts free Autism camp
No change in provincial bar council election laws, polls to be held on time: Law ..
Tax authorities seal 2 outlets on PoS violations
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Sindh women's softball team trials on April 20 in Karachi
"Bring back our fireflies and butterflies": Minister Malik calls for urgent envi ..
VC Lakki Marwat varsity directed to submit report of needed staff
KE consumers likely to get Rs 6.62 per unit relief in power tariff for Feb
More Stories From World
-
Uzbekistan names new city after Babur, celebrating shared heritage with Pakistan53 minutes ago
-
Speakers pay tribute to founding fathers at Pakistan Day reception in Ankara1 hour ago
-
Peru court sentences ex-president Humala to 15 years for graft2 hours ago
-
Onana faces date with destiny as Man Utd chase Lyon win3 hours ago
-
More exchanges urged between China, Vietnam3 hours ago
-
China's economy beat forecasts in first quarter ahead of Trump's 'Liberation Day'3 hours ago
-
EU lists seven 'safe' countries of origin, tightening asylum rules4 hours ago
-
Trump says Harvard a 'joke' undeserving of US federal funding4 hours ago
-
Singapore 'cannot rule out' recession due to US tariffs4 hours ago
-
Pakistan, UAE sign MoU for second International Date Palm Festival 20251 minute ago
-
South Africa's 'cradle of humankind' caves reopen to public4 hours ago
-
Trump to meet Japan envoy for tariff negotiations4 hours ago