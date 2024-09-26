Open Menu

Pakistan, UK Agree To Promote Bilateral Ties In Various Sectors

Published September 26, 2024

Pakistan, UK agree to promote bilateral ties in various sectors

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his United Kingdom counterpart Rt. Hon. Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties in various sectors, especially trade and investment.

During a meeting on the sidelines of 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), they discussed matters of mutual interests and bilateral relations between the two countries.

The prime minister apprised his British counterpart of the country's current economic situation and the measures being taken by the government for the development and growth of the economy, especially the efforts made in implementing the FBR tax reforms and expanding the tax base.

PM Shehbaz also informed Sir Keir Starmer about the challenges Pakistan faced due to the adverse effects of climate change.

He highlighted Pakistan's sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, which, he said, was a global issue that required collective action from the international community.

The prime minister noted that the United Kingdom (UK) was the third-largest investor in Pakistan, and discussed the investment opportunities and projects available in the country.

While mentioning the significant role of Pakistanis residing in the UK in the development of both countries, the prime minister expressed a desire to utilize their contributions effectively to achieve mutual development goals.

