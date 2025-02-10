Open Menu

Pakistan UN Envoy Condoles Death Of Sam Nujoma, Namibia's First President

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, Sunday expressed his condolences on the death of the first president of independent Namibia, Sam Nujoma, calling him a "courageous" leader'.

Nujouma passed away in Windhoek, the Namibian capital, at the age of 95 after a protracted illness.

In a condolence message to his Namibian counterpart, Neville Gertze, Ambassador Akram said: "President Nujoma's courageous and critical role in securing self-determination and independence for the people of Namibia in the face of daunting odds will remain a shining light in the history of decolonization.

"The example he set continues to inspire all those still struggling for freedom and self-determination.

"I am fortunate to have met President Nujoma when he was working tirelessly at the United Nations to secure Namibia’s freedom," he said in his message.

"May the Almighty bless his soul and grant his family and the Namibian nation the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss!"

Nujoma led the long fight for independence from South Africa in 1990 after helping found Namibia's liberation movement known as the South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO) in the 1960s.

After independence, Nujoma became president in 1990 and led the country until 2005.

