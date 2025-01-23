Pakistan urges bold action plan to address 'alarming' situation in Haiti as gang violence escalates

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Pakistan Wednesday called for developing a robust plan of action with leader of Haiti that can respond to "alarming" situation in the Caribbean country, where a political transition process to restore democratic institutions continues against a backdrop of ongoing gang violence, mainly in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

"Haiti remains in turmoil," Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, told the UN Security meeting on the deteriorating situation in the country.

"With every passing day, Haiti appears to be descending further into a maelstrom created by prolonged political instability, deteriorating security, and an escalating humanitarian crisis," he said, noting that all three facets were interlinked.

At the same time, the Pakistani envoy said that the Haitian political leadership bears the Primary responsibility to chart a clear course for the future of their country and instill hope among its people.

"A Haitian-led and Haitian-owned process is essential to establish sustainable security and address the humanitarian challenges," he added.

The widespread violence in Haiti, apart from the gang violence, being perpetrated by vigilante or ‘self defence’ groups, mob killings, lynching of alleged gang members and people involved in minor crimes, including children is fast engulfing the entire Haitian society, Ambassador Akram said, while calling for preventing the flow of arms to the gangs and others violent groups.

"The intricate mix of political and security challenges in Haiti have exacerbated the humanitarian situation marked by growing food insecurity, lack of health and education facilities for the children in Haiti", he said, while pointing out the rising numbers of internally displaced people as well as deportations of Haitians from the regional countries.

"We remain particularly concerned by the disproportionate impact of the current situation on women and children."

Ambassador Akram commended Kenya, Jamaica, Bahamas, Belize and Guatemala for contributing their personnel to the UN Security Council-backed Multinational Security Support mission (MSS) deployed to deal with the surging Haiti violence.

"We welcome the recent deployment of 150 security personnel from Guatemala and 200 additional troops from Kenya," he said.

"The regional countries, including major powers in the region, must assume the primary responsibility for extending support and providing necessary financial aid to Haiti.

"Clearly, what is required is a deep analysis and development of a robust, comprehensive, and a well considered plan of action evolved with Haitian leaders that can respond to the complex challenges facing Haiti," the Pakistani envoy added.

Earlier, the Special Representative and Head of the UN office in Haiti, Maria Isabel Salvador, updated the 15-member Council on the situation in the country. where a political transition process to restore democratic institutions continues against a backdrop of ongoing gang violence, mainly in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

“At this crucial time, Haiti needs your continued support more than ever,” she said, speaking from the Haitian capital.

“In order to organize a constitutional revision process and credible, participative and inclusive elections in this crisis context, Haitian actors must overcome their differences and work together,” she added.

Ms. Salvador reported on recent developments, including the appointment of a new Prime Minister in November which has led to improved collaboration between the Transitional Presidential Council and the current Government.

APP/ift