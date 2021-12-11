UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Urges 'concrete Actions' For UN Peacekeepers' Safety, Amid New Threats

Amid escalating attacks on United Nations (UN) peacekeepers serving hotspots around the world, Pakistan Friday called for "concrete actions" to ensure their safety and security

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Amid escalating attacks on United Nations (UN) peacekeepers serving hotspots around the world, Pakistan Friday called for "concrete actions" to ensure their safety and security.

"The threats to peacekeepers are increasing and obviously we need to take some concerted actions," Ambassador Munir Akram told a meeting convened by the 'Group of Friends' devoted to advancing the safety and security of UN Peacekeepers.

The group is composed of China, Brazil, Indonesia and Rwanda.

Among the actions, the Pakistani envoy proposed were: 1) Prompt Investigation of all incidents of violence and attacks against peacekeepers; 2) Ensuring that peacekeepers' entry into the host country and their freedom of movement within the mandate area was not hindered by the host country or by anybody else; 3) Enhancing the medical capacity of peacekeeping missions. Pakistan is committed to providing a level 2 hospital, with the capacity to extend telemedicine services; 4) Boosting counter Improvised Devices' capabilities of all peacekeeping missions.

Pakistan is already deploying Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles in peacekeeping missions, and we have offered to deploy an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) company as well; 5)Ensuring that the United Nations and the mission itself are able to counter disinformation campaign; 6) Promoting engagement with communities in order to ensure a more peaceful environment in which the peacekeeping missions operate-- the role of women peacekeepers in this regard was very important, and; 7) Adequate training of peacekeepers operating more and more in high threat environments. Pakistan, for its part, was in a position to share its experience in maintaining peace in such environments.

Pakistan has been one of the largest contributors of uniformed personnel to U.N. peacekeeping operations. Since the 1960s, Pakistan has contributed over 200,000 troops to 43 missions. In its service to the cause of peace, Pakistan lost 157 of its bravest who made the ultimate sacrifice.

