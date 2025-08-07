Pakistan Urges Non-discriminatory Approach To Prevent Non-state Actors From Acquiring WMD
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 02:50 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Pakistan has called for a non-discriminatory, objective, and criteria-based approach to support efforts aimed at effectively preventing non-State actors from gaining access to weapons of mass destruction (WMD).
"Instead of advancing political objectives masked as non-proliferation concerns -- on a selective basis -- efforts should focus on collective interests to promote global and regional strategic stability," Pakistani delegate Syed Atif Raza told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.
"Non-proliferation is a shared global objective; it must be promoted within the framework of the principles of the UN Charter, " Raza, a counsellor at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, said at a briefing on the work of the Committee established pursuant to resolution 1540 (2004), which monitors and supports efforts aimed at preventing the proliferation of nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons (WMD) and their means of delivery to non-state actors.
Pakistan attaches the highest importance to global non-proliferation norms and the relevant Security Council resolutions, particularly resolution 1540, he said, pointing out that it had implemented its obligations under that resolution and established a robust command and control system; a rigorous mechanism to regulate the transfer of sensitive goods and technologies and to ensure their safety and security at all stages; and a export control regime at par with the highest international standards.
In this regard, he added, Pakistan has so far submitted six reports, including the comprehensive matrix. "We have also offered technical assistance to several countries to help implement 1540 resolution and lent our support for the promotion of regional cooperation for effective implementation of the resolution."
While multilateral export control regimes could play a crucial role in strengthening global non-proliferation efforts, Raza, the Pakistani delegate, underscored that — to maintain credibility — these regimes “must avoid cartelization and should not be seen as exclusive clubs prioritizing political and commercial interests”.
Furthermore, the inalienable right of all countries to utilize nuclear energy and technologies for peaceful purposes must be respected, he stressed, reiterating Pakistan’s proposal to establish an all-inclusive open-ended working group under UN auspices to ensure equitable access to technologies and to address denial cases that hinder development.
At the outset, the Committee Chairman, Panama's Ambassador Eloy Alfaro de Alba, who is also holds the Council's presidency for August, reported that in 2024 after a four-year hiatus, the body resumed organizing training courses for national focal points, who have “a significant responsibility” to promote and drive forward the national implementation of resolution 1540 (2004).
APP/ift
Recent Stories
RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah
Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..
Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025
Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador
ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry
UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership
Korea logs record high current account surplus in June
UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome
UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day
China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth
July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan urges non-discriminatory approach to prevent non-state actors from acquiring WMD1 minute ago
-
UN chief calls for eradication of nuclear weapons for world peace5 hours ago
-
Trump slaps additional 25% tariff on India over Russian oil purchases — bringing total rate to 50%14 hours ago
-
Speakers at Pakistan embassy webinar condemn India's annexation of Kashmir15 hours ago
-
Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza16 hours ago
-
Speakers at joint Pakistan Mission-Consulate event renew support to Kashmiris' self-determination17 hours ago
-
Death toll from hunger, malnutrition in Gaza nears 200 amid ongoing blockade22 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan ink MoU to establish Global South Research Center20 hours ago
-
Chinese hydropower wisdom to fuel Kurram Tangi Dam development24 hours ago
-
China reiterates call for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue1 day ago
-
Gaza crisis deepens as UN warns children are ‘dying before reaching hospital’1 day ago
-
China reiterates call for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue1 day ago