Pakistan urges non-discriminatory approach to prevent non-state actors from acquiring WMD

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Pakistan has called for a non-discriminatory, objective, and criteria-based approach to support efforts aimed at effectively preventing non-State actors from gaining access to weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

"Instead of advancing political objectives masked as non-proliferation concerns -- on a selective basis -- efforts should focus on collective interests to promote global and regional strategic stability," Pakistani delegate Syed Atif Raza told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

"Non-proliferation is a shared global objective; it must be promoted within the framework of the principles of the UN Charter, " Raza, a counsellor at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, said at a briefing on the work of the Committee established pursuant to resolution 1540 (2004), which monitors and supports efforts aimed at preventing the proliferation of nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons (WMD) and their means of delivery to non-state actors.

Pakistan attaches the highest importance to global non-proliferation norms and the relevant Security Council resolutions, particularly resolution 1540, he said, pointing out that it had implemented its obligations under that resolution and established a robust command and control system; a rigorous mechanism to regulate the transfer of sensitive goods and technologies and to ensure their safety and security at all stages; and a export control regime at par with the highest international standards.

In this regard, he added, Pakistan has so far submitted six reports, including the comprehensive matrix. "We have also offered technical assistance to several countries to help implement 1540 resolution and lent our support for the promotion of regional cooperation for effective implementation of the resolution."

While multilateral export control regimes could play a crucial role in strengthening global non-proliferation efforts, Raza, the Pakistani delegate, underscored that — to maintain credibility — these regimes “must avoid cartelization and should not be seen as exclusive clubs prioritizing political and commercial interests”.

Furthermore, the inalienable right of all countries to utilize nuclear energy and technologies for peaceful purposes must be respected, he stressed, reiterating Pakistan’s proposal to establish an all-inclusive open-ended working group under UN auspices to ensure equitable access to technologies and to address denial cases that hinder development.

At the outset, the Committee Chairman, Panama's Ambassador Eloy Alfaro de Alba, who is also holds the Council's presidency for August, reported that in 2024 after a four-year hiatus, the body resumed organizing training courses for national focal points, who have “a significant responsibility” to promote and drive forward the national implementation of resolution 1540 (2004).

APP/ift