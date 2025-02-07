UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) As South Sudan enters a so-called “extended transitional period” this month, Pakistan called for using the two-year extension to move towards a credible path to elections that would enable the troubled country to meet its multiple challenges.

"We understand that there is no desire to further delay the elections, now set for December 2026", Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council on Thursday.

Noting that South Sudan continues to grapple with significant crises resulting from a dire humanitarian situation, declining oil revenues, attacks by armed groups, inter-communal violence, the influx of refugees and returnees from Sudan, cholera outbreak and adverse climate events such as the recent extensive flooding, he underscored importance of the process to engage with non-signatory actors of the revitalized agreement tat allows the opportunity for inclusion and confidence-building measures.

"While respecting South Sudan’s security, we note with concern the slow progress on developing a clear, actionable, and financially backed roadmap to complete outstanding tasks, including the unification of forces, transitional security arrangements, and the constitution-making process," the Pakistani envoy said.

Appreciating the sacrifices and efforts of the Blue Helmets serving UNMISS, the UN Peacekeeping mission, Ambassador Akram highlighted its role to consolidate peace, stability, development and nation-building in South Sudan.

"We encourage the South Sudanese government to cooperate fully with UNMISS in the performance of its mandate and meeting its operational needs," he said, expressing concern over the government request by for the partial vacation of UNMISS Headquarters as it entails significant costs and logistical challenges.

UNMISS, he added, has been instrumental in supporting the government in electoral preparations, capacity building, community violence reduction initiatives by conducting over 15,000 patrols, assisting with mobile courts and efforts to address human rights violations, coordinating flood response efforts, clearing explosive ordnance, providing security for aid delivery and, most importantly, protection of civilians.

Earlier, briefing the 15-member Council, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan Nicolas Haysom stressed that while the country’s citizens have been patient, they expect progress.

“There is a strong desire for the leaders to focus on the benchmarks set out in the peace agreement – without further delay.”

With progress stalling in several critical areas, Haysom urged South Sudan’s leaders to accelerate security sector reform, electoral preparations, and reform of the constitution and judicial processes.

“The clock is already ticking on the extended transitional period. Decision-makers need to tackle several issues simultaneously and immediately,” he emphasized.