Pakistan Urges Restructuring Of Global Debt To Ease Developing Countries' Burden
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 11:00 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Pakistan has called for reforming the international debt architecture to make it more equitable, sustainable, and responsive to the needs of developing countries.
"In the absence of a predictable global system for restructuring debt, most countries facing debt-distress are opting to continue servicing their debts, at the cost of diverting resources from areas critical for long-term growth and development, such as health and education," Senator Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari told the Annual Parliamentary Hearing, a joint initiative of the President of UN General Assembly (UNGA) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).
Pakistan, he said, has suffered more not only because of pandemic but also of environmental disasters that hit the country. "And most of them are not of our doing."
Senator Sabzwari said that given the increasing role of public debt in many countries’ economies, parliaments can play an essential role in scrutinizing government debt to safeguard fiscal health and protect future generations from excessive debt burdens.
"This can encompass passing legislation that requires clear limits on government borrowing," he said, adding, "We have a legislation but again, we are debt distressed country and we have to compromise a bit on GDP(Gross Domestic Product)."
Senator Sabzwari underscored the need for a reform of the international debt architecture, which he said, should encompass a debt sustainability analysis; mainstreaming of state-contingent clauses in all lending instruments; suspending IMF surcharges; setting a multilaterally agreed ceiling for debt servicing; scaling up debt swaps for SDGs; and establishing a new multilateral debt workout mechanism, under the UN auspices.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow
UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon
ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX
Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan urges restructuring of global debt to ease developing countries' burden3 minutes ago
-
Arsenal close gap on leaders Liverpool, Marmoush treble lifts Man City23 minutes ago
-
Thousands mark Serbian Statehood Day with anti-corruption protest33 minutes ago
-
World no.1 Sinner accepts three-month ban to end doping drama33 minutes ago
-
France to host European summit on Ukraine Monday: Polish foreign minister33 minutes ago
-
Mahmoud Ali Youssouf: outsider elected to head African Union commission33 minutes ago
-
Musk and space travel skewered in S. Korean director Bong's latest33 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update33 minutes ago
-
Super-sub Merino strikes late as Arsenal sink Leicester42 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results42 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table42 minutes ago
-
German election favourite Merz sets out foreign policy plans42 minutes ago