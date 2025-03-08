Pakistan urges Syria to comply with UNSC resolution seeking chemical weapons' elimination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The new interim authorities in Syria has created an opportunity to rid the country of chemical weapons and ensure compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), Pakistan told the Security Council on Friday.

"Everyone should seize the present opportunity to address outstanding issues in Syria including those relating to chemical weapons," Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative to Pakistan to the UN, said in a debate on the middle East (Syria/Chemical Weapons) on Friday.

"We urge continued dialogue, cooperation and full compliance with the CWC and Security Council resolution as a way forward to close the Syrian chemical weapons file as soon as possible," he added.

The resolution required Syria to fully declare and destroy its chemical arsenal under the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) supervision and warned of consequences, including under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which provide for enforcement measures to address threats to international peace and security.

Since Syria joined the CWC in 2013, the chemical weapons watchdog has repeatedly raised concerns about the accuracy and completeness of its declarations

In his remarks, Ambassador Akram said that Pakistan condemns the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere, under any circumstances.

"We consider Chemical Weapons Convention a pillar of global arms control and disarmament," he said, adding that Pakistan remains committed to advancing CWC's objectives, and upholding the OPCW's effectiveness, impartiality and the protection of its verification mechanisms," he said.

"We support continued efforts for the CWC's universal adherence and its full, effective and non-discriminatory implementation."

At the same time, Ambassador Akram said Pakistan supports the stabilization of Syria through an inclusive, Syrian-owned and Syrian-led political process facilitated by the UN, and stressed the need to uphold Syria's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Terrorists must not be allowed access to weapons of mass destruction including chemical weapons in accordance with the provisions of the Security Council resolution 1540(2004), he said.

Noting the new Syrian interim authorities' commitment to secure suspected chemical weapons sites and their cooperation with the OPCW, the Pakistani envoy called for addressing the longstanding questions and ensuring unimpeded access to enable independent and full verification by the OPCW on the elimination of chemical weapons in Syria and any threats of proliferation in compliance with the CWC.

"We urge consensus and unity within the Council in addressing all the outstanding issues relating to Syria and restoration of normalcy in Syria and preservation of peace and security in the region," Ambassador Akram added.

Briefing the 15-member Council, Izumi Nakamitsu, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, welcomed steps taken by the country's new authorities to engage with the OPCW) and work toward full compliance with international law.

Syria has started to take its steps towards this objective," she said, emphasixing the importance of seizing this moment to close all outstanding issues related to the country;s chemical weapons dossier.

