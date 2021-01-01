UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Urges UN Rights Chief To Demand Release Of Kashmiri Leader Aasiya Andrabi, Now In Delhi Jail

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 03:00 PM

Pakistan urges UN rights chief to demand release of Kashmiri leader Aasiya Andrabi, now in Delhi jail

Pakistan has called on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to push India to release Aasiya Andrabi, a detained Kashmiri rights defender and political activist, who faces an imminent risk of conviction by a "sham" court on January 18

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan has called on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to push India to release Aasiya Andrabi, a detained Kashmiri rights defender and political activist, who faces an imminent risk of conviction by a "sham" court on January 18.

"Your timely intervention may help prevent miscarriage of justice; assist in breaking the vicious cycle of impunity and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and send a strong message of hope to the Kashmiri people, especially women leaders and human rights defenders," Ambassador Khalil Hashmi said in a letter to the UN rights chief.

Ms. Andrabi, who is the founding leader of "Dukhtaran-i-Millat", a prominent women rights organizations in IIOJK, has been under Indian custody on specious charges since 2016. She is currently languishing in New Delhi's Tihar jail.

In his letter, which was released on Friday, Ambassador Hashmi enumerated Ms Andrabi's activities in defending human rights as also the history of her travails, while strongly urging the high commissioner to counsel India to: -- Immediately drop all fabricated charges against Ms Andrabi and her associates, and release her given the heightened risk to contract the coronavirus infection; -- Release all illegal detainees, especially political prisoners and human rights defenders, in IIOJK; -- Repeal draconian laws; -- Allow UN-supervised investigations into cases of extra-judicial execution; torture; ill-treatment, illegal arrest/detentions and custodial deaths; and -- Fully implement all recommendations of the two Kashmir reports, including the establishment of a UN Commission of Inquiry.

"As the world's premier human rights defender and the most prominent woman activist, Pakistan requests you to take due cognizance of Ms Andrabi's case," Ambassador HJashmi said in the letter.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Jail Jammu New Delhi January May Women 2016 All Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM makes resolutions for  2021

10 minutes ago

Provincial government to pay for Pakistan Hindu te ..

35 seconds ago

China's Heilongjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases ..

36 seconds ago

2021 to be welcomed with new determination: Dr Fir ..

38 seconds ago

Football Australia announces "milestone" in transf ..

42 seconds ago

PTI district Mansehra notifies newly elected bodie ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.