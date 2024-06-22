- Home
- World
- Pakistan urges UN Security Council to push Taliban to halt TTP's deadly cross-border attacks
Pakistan Urges UN Security Council To Push Taliban To Halt TTP's Deadly Cross-border Attacks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 10:20 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) A top Pakistani diplomat has told the UN Security Council that, despite promises, the Taliban government has not acted "decisively" to halt the cross-border terrorist attacks by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) that have resulted in hundreds of civilian and military casualties.
"The highest priority – for the international community, for Afghanistan’s neighbours and for Afghanistan itself – remains the elimination of terrorism within and from Afghanistan," Ambassador Munir Akram, the permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said in a debate on the situation in Afghanistan.
Pakistan, he said, has repeatedly conveyed to the Taliban -- at very senior levels -- to act decisively to end TTP's attacks, disarm its fighters, capture and hand over the terrorist group's fighters to Pakistan.
"Unfortunately, despite promises, no meaningful action has been taken so far. TTP safe havens remain close to Pakistan’s borders. Cross-border attacks have continued, including one by a TTP associate that killed several Chinese engineers working on the Dasu hydro power project," the Pakistani envoy told the 15-member Council.
"The impunity which some of these terrorist groups seem to enjoy within Afghanistan poses a dire and direct threat to all of Afghanistan’s neighbours as well as to the international community."
Ambassador Akram, therefore, urged the Security Council to call on the Taliban government to sever its links with the TTP and its associates; prevent them from carrying out cross-border attacks against Pakistan; disarm the TTP terrorists and and capture the TTP’s leadership and hand them over to Pakistan.
At the outset, he said Pakistan has consistently advocated for sustained engagement with the Afghan interim authorities to normalize the situation in that country.
While welcoming the Taliban's announced decision to participate in the upcoming UN-sponsored meeting in Doha, Ambassador Akram underlined the need for both the international community and the Afghan interim Government to “be clear about the overall objectives they seek”.
“Unless we know where we are going, we will never get there," he added.
For its part, the Pakistani envoy said the international community is obliged to help the 23 million Afghans who need urgent aid and to take adequate measures to bolster Afghanistan’s economy — including reviving the national banking system and restoring commercial activity.
The Taliban must also take steps to abide by its international obligations, he said, noting that “the world remains concerned” about restrictions imposed on women and girls in Afghanistan. "These do not conform with international law or the tenets of islam", he said, adding, "The AIG (Afghan Interim Government) is expected to ensure the rights of women and girls to education, work and other human rights."
Pakistan, Ambassador Akram said, enjoys close bonds of ethnicity, history, faith, language and culture with Afghanistan.
"Pakistan has a national compulsion to promote peace, stability and development in Afghanistan. And we will continue to work at all levels – bilateral, regional and international and with the UN– to achieve these objectives."
Opening the debate, Roza Otunbayeva, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), noted that the upcoming meeting in Doha, the third one in this format, is scheduled to take place in nine days and the Taliban have stated that they are preparing to attend.
“We hope that in Doha, key stakeholders will convene around the table, speak to each other face to face, reinforce the principles underlining the consensus to engage, and agree on next steps to alleviate the uncertainties that face the Afghan people”. But, she warned, Doha “has generated significant expectations that cannot realistically be met in a single meeting”.
While there is no substitute for engagement with Afghanistan, “it cannot be repeated enough that this sort of engagement is not legitimization or normalization”, Ms Otunbayeva added.
While the Taliban have maintained political stability, they continue to place severe restrictions on women, and there is little space for internal dissent.
Stressing the need for internal political legitimacy, she added that although more than $7 billion have been provided for humanitarian assistance, “Afghanistan remains beset by massive poverty.”
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts
Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road
Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent
70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti
President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birthday anniversar ..
More Stories From World
-
US slaps sanctions on leaders of Russia software firm Kaspersky1 minute ago
-
In Russia, Prigozhin remembered as 'great man' year after mutiny11 minutes ago
-
Tension as Tour de France rivals Pogacar and Vingegaard brace for fresh duel31 minutes ago
-
Genocide of Native Americans not over: Oscar nominee Gladstone31 minutes ago
-
Dressel books 50m free Olympic title defense40 minutes ago
-
Mittelstaedt's 'surreal' rise symbolic of Nagelsmann's new Germany40 minutes ago
-
Kante sparkles again but France lose shine without Mbappe magic41 minutes ago
-
Dressel books 50m free Olympic title defense41 minutes ago
-
West Indies bowl out USA for 12841 minutes ago
-
Richardson off the mark at US Olympic trials41 minutes ago
-
Golf: Women's PGA Championship scores41 minutes ago
-
Oilers rout Panthers to force one-game NHL Stanley Cup battle41 minutes ago