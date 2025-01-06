Open Menu

Pakistan Urges UN To Uphold It Promise Of Self-determination To Kashmiris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 02:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) In a message to the UN community on the Right of Self-Determination Day, Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram has called for fulfilling the international community's promise of freedom given to the people of Kashmir.

"Right of Self-Determination Day today is a somber reminder that the promise of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir remains unfulfilled to this day," the top Pakistani diplomat said, adding that this promise, enshrined in several UN Security Council resolutions, remained a moral and legal imperative for international community.

"As the world grapples with pressing challenges, the struggle of Kashmiri people serves as poignant reminder of the importance of upholding international commitments and human dignity," Ambassador Akram said.

"Keeping the promise alive for self-determination requires unwavering global commitment and action."

The January 5, 1949, UN resolution mandated that all authorities within the State of Jammu and Kashmir collaborate with the Plebiscite Administrator to guarantee the basic conditions for free and informed voting by the people of Kashmir, including protection of their fundamental political rights of expression and association.

