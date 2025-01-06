Pakistan Urges UN To Uphold It Promise Of Self-determination To Kashmiris
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 02:00 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) In a message to the UN community on the Right of Self-Determination Day, Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram has called for fulfilling the international community's promise of freedom given to the people of Kashmir.
"Right of Self-Determination Day today is a somber reminder that the promise of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir remains unfulfilled to this day," the top Pakistani diplomat said, adding that this promise, enshrined in several UN Security Council resolutions, remained a moral and legal imperative for international community.
"As the world grapples with pressing challenges, the struggle of Kashmiri people serves as poignant reminder of the importance of upholding international commitments and human dignity," Ambassador Akram said.
"Keeping the promise alive for self-determination requires unwavering global commitment and action."
The January 5, 1949, UN resolution mandated that all authorities within the State of Jammu and Kashmir collaborate with the Plebiscite Administrator to guarantee the basic conditions for free and informed voting by the people of Kashmir, including protection of their fundamental political rights of expression and association.
Recent Stories
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..
Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation
88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours
DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7
Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan urges UN to uphold it promise of self-determination to Kashmiris2 minutes ago
-
Man Utd rally to slow Liverpool charge towards Premier League title2 minutes ago
-
Amorim seeks stronger mentality to drag Man Utd out of comfort zone22 minutes ago
-
Dozens of marine mammals found dead after Russian oil tanker spill42 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update42 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table42 minutes ago
-
Fernandes demands more from Man Utd after draw at Liverpool42 minutes ago
-
Al Rajhi leads marathon Dakar stage as big names hit trouble1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League table1 hour ago
-
Football: English Championship table2 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table2 hours ago