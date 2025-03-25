Open Menu

Pakistan Urges UNSC To Implement Kashmir Resolutions At UN Peacekeeping Debate

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Pakistan urges UNSC to implement Kashmir resolutions at UN peacekeeping debate

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Pakistan has called on the United Nations Security Council on Monday to implement its own resolutions promising the Kashmiri people the right to self-determination through a UN-supervised plebiscite aimed at resolving the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

In this regard, Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister/Minister of State (Foreign Affairs), said that Pakistan is host to the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) that was established in 1949 to monitor the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region.

He was speaking in a high-level Council debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Advancing Adaptability in UN Peace Operations – Responding to New Realities”.

Fatemi reminded the Security members that the Kashmir dispute awaits a just and final settlement in accordance with the relevant resolutions that promised to the Kashmiri people the right to self-determination through a UN supervised plebiscite.

"It is the responsibility of this Council to ensure the realization of that right for the Kashmiri people, and promote a just and lasting settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, by taking measures to implement its own resolutions," the foreign affairs state minister said.

"As others have stated, it is important to address the root causes of the conflicts to establish durable peace."

Pakistan, he said, has a long association with UN peacekeeping operations, as one of the longest serving and leading troop contributors and a founding member of the UN Peacebuilding Commission.

Pakistan has, over the years, deployed 235,000 peacekeepers in 48 Missions across the globe, Fatemi told the 15-member Council.

One hundred and eighty one Pakistani peacekeepers have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of international peace and security.

More than 3,267 Pakistani men and women are proudly serving in blue helmets in 7 Missions today, he said.

In his comments, Fatemi the following proposals to deal with the challenges confronting UN peacekeeping operations, urging the Security Council to:

-- Provide unified and consistent support to all UN Peace Operations to ensure effective implementation of their mandates;

-- Tailor the mandates of missions according to the realities on the ground-- clear, focused, realistic and achievable;

-- Deploy peacekeeping operations in support of clearly identified political objectives, with the primacy of political solutions for the resolution of conflicts;

-- Ensure that commensurate resources are placed at the disposal of peacekeepers to perform their mandates, as increasingly, the missions are asked to do more with less;

-- Ensure appropriate training to peacekeepers with modern equipment to to deal with the threat posed by weaponization of technologies; and,

-- Make Peace Operations part of a peace continuum approach, with proactive and systematic engagement with the Peacebuilding Commission.

Pakistan, Fatemi said, also remains closely engaged at the policy and conceptual level in responding to the evolution of UN Peacekeeping.

In this regard, he said, Pakistan is hosting the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial preparatory meeting in Islamabad next month from 15-16 April, whose outcomes would feed into the ongoing deliberations on the future of UN Peace Operations.

APP/ift

Recent Stories

Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 bill ..

Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 billion renewable energy transacti ..

1 hour ago
 Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering ..

Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering terrorism

1 hour ago
 Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for L ..

Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore

1 hour ago
 China economic resilience, growth strategy continu ..

China economic resilience, growth strategy continue to draw foreign capital

1 hour ago
 Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted ..

Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted by Muhammad Nawaz Jadun on Ra ..

1 hour ago
 Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Aur ..

Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Auranzeb leaves for China to atte ..

1 hour ago
New Delhi cannot suppress Kashmiris' sentiments fo ..

New Delhi cannot suppress Kashmiris' sentiments for freedom: APHC

1 hour ago
 Red Cross says office in Gaza damaged in 'attack'

Red Cross says office in Gaza damaged in 'attack'

1 hour ago
 PJA launches 10th training course on medico-legal ..

PJA launches 10th training course on medico-legal & forensic evidence

1 hour ago
 Toll rises in Russian strike on Sumy, Ukraine to 6 ..

Toll rises in Russian strike on Sumy, Ukraine to 65 wounded: prosecutors

1 hour ago
 Wall Street lifted on fresh hopes for Trump's tari ..

Wall Street lifted on fresh hopes for Trump's tariff approach

1 hour ago
 Two injured in hand grenade blast

Two injured in hand grenade blast

1 hour ago

More Stories From World