UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Pakistan has called for "unwavering and wholehearted" global commitment to ensure gender equality and the empowerment of women as well as the implementation of anti-poverty Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

"At this pivotal moment, we must renew our commitment to ensure that every woman and girl can live with dignity and equality," Pakistani delegate Allah Dino Khowaja told the UN Commission on the Status of Women.

Khowaja, who is the Federal Secretary for Human Rights, was speaking in a general debate on the implementation of the 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which called for ensuring greater equality and opportunities for women and men, girls and boys.

He described the Beijing Platform for Action as one of the "most comprehensive and transformative" frameworks for promoting women's rights, but said its full implementation remains a challenge due to social and structural issues which continue to undermine the gains already achieved.

Allah Dino Khowaja said Pakistan remains committed to empower women in all walks of life.

"In our pursuit of gender equality and women empowerment, Pakistan is guided by our constitutional obligation, international commitments and above all the vision of our founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who aptly said , 'No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you',” the Pakistani delegate said.

Pakistan, he said, has enacted progressive laws and policies to ensure safeguard the rights of women, provide equal opportunities, and ensure their full participation in national life.

In this regard, Khowaja said that Pakistan has prioritized political empowerment and participation, with seats reserved for women Parliament, provincial assemblies ensuring their representations at all levels of decision-making.

"(We) proudly share that Pakistan, being Islamic country, had Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto as first democratically elected woman Prime Minister, with the Chief Minister of the largest Province (Punjab), Chief Justice of Punjab High Court, Foreign Secretary, and Judges of Supreme Court."

Khowaja also said that Women continue to occupy leadership positions in civil bureaucracy and large business boards. He also drew attention to the Prime Minister’s recently launched women empowerment package ensuring 33% women representation in all administrative and statutory bodies, financial institutions, while ensuring legal framework for ensuring protection of property rights.

"Poverty reduction remains a key pillar of our gender strategy," the Pakistani delegate said, citing the Benazir Income support programme for vulnerable women. The National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights under UNGP (UN Guiding Principles) guidelines also emphasized human rights due diligence and equal opportunities for women across sectors.

The Pakistani delegate called for enhancing financial commitments through increased development assistance and ensuring financing for development to achieve SDG goals.

Khowaja also stressed the need for bridging the gender digital divide by investing in technology and digital literacy programmes tailored for women and girls.

In addition, The Pakistan delegate called for strengthening global cooperation in addressing the issues of child marriage and violence against women including in situations of conflict and foreign occupation by supporting initiatives that protect women and girls from all forms of violence.

