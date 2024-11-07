UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Pakistan has reaffirmed its "unwavering" support to UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, days after Israel informed the world body of new laws to ban the agency, and called for '"urgent international action" to ensure its critical humanitarian operations in war-ravaged Gaza.

"We strongly condemn the latest Israeli attempt to dismantle the operations of the UNRWA by adopting bills in flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, provisional measures set by the ICJ (International Court of Justice" and the Court Advisory Opinion of 19 July," Ambassador Usman Jadoon, acting permanent representative to the UN, told the General Assembly meeting on UNRWA's fate.

At the outset, UNRWA's Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini warned the 193-member Assembly that the agency was facing its darkest hour and requires continued support from UN members after Israel's recent actions to dismantle it.

Without intervention by member states, UNRWA will collapse, plunging millions of Palestinians into chaos, he

said, reminding that the laws, adopted by the Israel parliament last month, take effect in 90 days.

UNRWA was established by the General Assembly in 1949 to provide relief for Palestinians who were forced to leave from their homes before and during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war that followed Israel establishment, as well as their descendants, until there is a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

UNRWA has been the main agency distributing humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, where almost the entire population of around 2.3 million Palestinians relies on aid for survival under decades of Israeli occupation.

In his remarks, Ambassador Jadoon reaffirmed Pakistan's "resolute solidarity" with the Palestinian people, and reaffirmed its "unwavering support" for UNRWA humanitarian mission.

UNRWA, he said, remains essential to protecting UNRWA's role in delivering essential services to refugees across the region.

"By targeting UNRWA," the Pakistani envoy added, "Israel not only obstructs vital humanitarian assistance but also threatens the collective effort to uphold the Palestinian people identity, rights and aspirations for justice and peace."

Highlighting that Israel had acted with complete impunity, he urged the international community, in particular the UN Security Council, to hold that country accountable for its actions and ensure the unimpeded operations of UNRWA.

"We now face a decisive choice: we must take concrete actions to uphold the UN Charter and international legality, or risk a collapse of the world order built on the foundations of the UN Charter."

In this regard, Ambassador Jadoon proposed the following urgent actions by the Assembly that are aimed at:

-- Ensuring complete, durable and unconditional ceasefire;

-- Halting the demonization and delegitimization of UNRWA, as also taking concrete measures to ensure that the agency remains operational;

-- Reaffirming commitment to UNRWA by providing political, financial, and operational support;

-- Upholding accountability for any Israeli actions obstructing UNRWA work and violating international law, and,

-- Taking measures against Israel massive violations of all international laws, including an arms and trade embargo, suspension of its UN membership and individual and collective accountability for genocide and other crimes.

"In conclusion," he said, "Pakistan reiterates its steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their inalienable right to self-determination. The international community must uphold the principles of justice, human rights, and international law to restore hope and dignity to the Palestinian people."

Earlier, General Assembly President Philemon Yang told member states that Israel legislation constitutes an intolerable affront to the authority of this assembly, an affront to international law and, most importantly, an affront to the human dignity of innocent Palestinian civilians."

Yang said the assembly extended UNRWA mandate most recently in December 2022 — by an overwhelming majorityy until June 30, 2026. He urgently called on Israel to comply with its international legal obligations, the U.N. Charter and U.N. resolutions.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has repeatedly said there is no alternative to UNRWA, and Yang stressed that a halt to its activities would exacerbate an already catastrophic humanitarian situation.

Riyad Mansour, Palestine's U.N. ambassador, echoed calls for countries to act collectively to save UNRWA, accusing Israel of an open assault against the agency partly aimed at stripping Palestinians of their refugee status and rights.

As we gather here, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are facing imminent death, he said of northern Gaza.

Acting U.N. humanitarian chief Joyce Msuya said Tuesday that northern Gaza has been under a near-total brutal siege for the past month and Palestinian civilians are starving while the world watches.

These atrocities must stop, Msuya said in a posting on X. Israeli military ground operations have left Palestinians without the essentials to survive, forced them to flee for safety multiple times, and cut off their escape and supply routes.

Lebanon U.N. Ambassador Hadi Hachem, speaking on behalf of the U.N. 22-member Arab Group, called on the General Assembly to confront Israel dangerous precedent and take urgent measures to defend UNRWA and uphold international law.

