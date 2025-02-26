Pakistan, Uzbekistan FMs discuss ways to strengthen trade, investment ties

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday held a "productive" meeting with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov wherein they discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The meeting was held as Deputy Prime Minister Dar is accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his two-day visit to Uzbekistan.

Both sides discussed deepening cooperation in trade, investment, regional connectivity, and economic development.

Both leaders appreciated the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, built on shared history and mutual respect.

They reaffirmed their commitment to expanding collaboration across multiple sectors for shared progress and prosperity.