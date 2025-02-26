Open Menu

Pakistan, Uzbekistan FMs Discuss Ways To Strengthen Trade, Investment Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Pakistan, Uzbekistan FMs discuss ways to strengthen trade, investment ties

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday held a "productive" meeting with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov wherein they discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The meeting was held as Deputy Prime Minister Dar is accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his two-day visit to Uzbekistan.

Both sides discussed deepening cooperation in trade, investment, regional connectivity, and economic development.

Both leaders appreciated the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, built on shared history and mutual respect.

They reaffirmed their commitment to expanding collaboration across multiple sectors for shared progress and prosperity.

Recent Stories

ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres ..

ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

3 hours ago
 e& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

10 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level ..

Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explo ..

Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..

11 hours ago
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organ ..

UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..

12 hours ago
 Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but ..

Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags

12 hours ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

12 hours ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

12 hours ago
 Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worl ..

Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns

12 hours ago
 Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw mate ..

Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material

12 hours ago

More Stories From World