Pakistan, Uzbekistan Hold Bilateral Political Consultations

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 10:44 PM

Pakistan and Uzbekistan held the 3rd Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) here in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Pakistan and Uzbekistan held the 3rd Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) here in Uzbekistan.

The Pakistan delegation was led by the Additional Foreign Secretary, Syed Ali Asad Gillani, while the Uzbek delegation was led by Mr. Aloyev Bakhromjon Juraboyevich, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas, including political and inter-parliamentary relations, as well as collaboration in the sectors of economy, energy, trade, investment, education, culture, information technology, and tourism.

During the consultations, key regional and international developments were discussed, with both countries reiterating their shared resolve to promote peace, stability, and development in the region. Enhanced collaboration through international and regional platforms was emphasized.

Expressing satisfaction at the upward trajectory of bilateral relations, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintain the momentum and collaborate closely on all issues of mutual interests.

The next round of Pakistan-Uzbekistan Bilateral Political Consultations will take place in Pakistan on mutually agreed dates.

More Stories From World