Pakistan, Uzbekistan Sign Multiple Accords For Defence, Tech, Media Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 07:10 PM
Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday signed multiple accords to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields defence, technology, technical training and youth empowerment
TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday signed multiple accords to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields defence, technology, technical training and youth empowerment.
The documents were signed during the two-day visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Uzbekistan, at the invitation of Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Following their bilateral meeting and the delegation-level talks, Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Mirziyoyev witnessed the ceremony as the officials from both sides exchanged the pre-signed documents of the agreements and MoUs for cooperation in different fields.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov exchanged the documents of agreements in the fields of visa-free travel for diplomatic passport holders, military intelligence, internal affairs, professional and technical training and training of diplomats.
Another inter-government agreement was signed between both sides to collaborate in the fields of scientific research, technology, and innovation.
Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Khodjayev Jamshid exchanged the documents.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Director General of the National Information Agency of Uzbekistan Kuchimov Abdusaid exchanged a document of news cooperation agreement between the news agencies of both sides.
DPM Ishaq Dar and Mayor of Tashkent Shavkat Umurzakov Buranovich exchanged the documents of an MoU between Lahore and Tashkent.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaulah Tarar and Director Youth Affairs Agency of Uzbekistan Sa’dullayev Alisher exchanged documents of MoU between Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and the Government of Uzbekistan on youth affairs.
Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Mirziyoyev signed a joint declaration on the outcomes of the former's visit and also the protocols on the establishment of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.
