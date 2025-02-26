Pakistan, Uzbekistan vow to take bilateral trade to $2bln; exploit connectivity, tourism potential

(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday vowed to take the volume of bilateral trade from current $400 million to $2 billion in the near future, besides agreeing to exploit the immense potential for cooperation in the fields of investment, connectivity and tourism.

The bilateral ties were discussed in the "fruitful" one-on-one meeting and the delegation-level talks between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was on a two-day visit here.

The two leaders, addressing the joint press stakeout, told the media that both sides had agreed for the efforts to realize the "dream" project of Trans-Afghan Railway to connect Central Asia with South Asia, which the prime minister said would be a game changer for the region.

Thanking the Uzbek side for warm hospitality, the prime minister said both countries shared the centuries-old bond rooted in a shared history and that the bilateral ties were moving in the right direction.

"The relations between our countries are moving in the right direction—positively and speedily. You have played a pivotal role in strengthening this bond and converting it into relations that stand on investment and trade," he remarked.

The prime minister spoke highly of the dynamism, leadership and transformation journey of President Mirziyoyev who turned around his country's economy by reducing poverty ratio from 42% in 2016 to 8% now and increased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from $1.2 billion to $30 billion.

"Definitely, it is a miracle. Miracles do not happen through fiery speeches or articulating wonderful quotes but through vision, dynamism, hard work, and honesty of purpose. All these qualities are embedded in your personality," he said.

He also highlighted his government's efforts to stabilise the economy during the last one year by reducing inflation from 38% to 2.4%, interest rate from 22% to 12%, with surging exports and business moving forward.

"This is just the beginning and the start of the path to economic growth. This journey is not easy. We will be able to achieve macroeconomic stability, and the journey to progress is restarting in Pakistan," he said.

He assured the Uzbek side of his government's "finest role" in achieving the Trans-Afghan rail connectivity project.

Prime Minister Shehbaz told the media that both sides were willing to expand tourism through an increased number of flights and adding new destinations.

Coming to the regional situation, he said both sides emphasized that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was vital for regional connectivity and peace. However, he said that Afghanistan’s soil must not be allowed to be used by militant groups to attack any other country, including Pakistan.

He told the media that some of his delegation members would stay in Tashkent to be joined by some more government officials from Islamabad later to take forward the discussions between the two sides for cooperation in areas including energy, mines, and Trans-Afghan railways.

He also reiterated that Pakistan stood by the people of Gaza and believed in the two-state solution for an independent state of Palestine, as their rights were enshrined in UNSC resolutions.

He also assured Pakistan's continuous support to the Kashmir people who had been struggling over the last seven decades for their right to self-determination.

Prime Minister Shehbaz invited President Mirziyoyev to visit Pakistan, which he accepted.

In his remarks, President Mirziyoyev said that they had "truly productive" discussions on cooperation in different directions.

Calling Pakistan a "trusted partner" with growing reputation, he said the bilateral ties had developed dynamically.

He also appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz for his government's efforts and achievements for economic stability.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz's visit was "historic" to mark a new chapter in bilateral relations.

He said both sides reached a conclusion on the establishment of a High-Level Strategic Council and the relevant ministries and departments from both sides would give bi-monthly reports on the measures taken to promote cooperation.

He said both sides had a similar approach on Afghanistan's social development and the Palestinian issue besides agreeing to continue supporting each other at multilateral organizations.

He said while discussing the Trans-Afghan Railway project, it was agreed that a committee would be formed to look into the allied challenges and issues.

"This is our future. Trade will increase, and the flow of people will rise," he said.

Citing rich cultural heritage, he called for joint film production to exploit the potential and promoting cultural tourism and people-to-people contacts.

He said both sides were ready to fill the gaps and convert commitments into actions.