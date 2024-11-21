Pakistan Voices 'deep' Regret Over US Veto In UNSC On Gaza Ceasefire Resolution
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 12:20 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Pakistan has expressed deep regret over Wednesday's United States veto on a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel's war on the besieged Gaza.
At the same time, Ambassador Munir AKram, Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN, commended and endorsed the resolution brought forward by the 10 elected members ( E-10) of the 15-member Council.
The resolution was put forth by 10 nonpermanent members of the Security Council: Algeria, Ecuador, Guyana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Switzerland.
With more than 43,000 Palestinians in Gaza killed, the threat of famine, especially in the north, and no sign of an end to the war, the Council’s 10 elected members decided to focus first on a cease-fire.
"We deeply regret that even now a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire has been vetoed by the sole negative vote of a permanent member of the Council," Ambassador Munir Akram, told APP UN correspondent when asked for his comments.
The U.N. Security Council voted 14-1 in favour of the resolution sponsored by the 10 elected members on the 15-member council, but it was not adopted because of the U.S. veto.
