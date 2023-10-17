Open Menu

Pakistan Voices Disappointment Over UNSC's Failure To Adopt Russia's Draft For Gaza Ceasefire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Pakistan voices disappointment over UNSC's failure to adopt Russia's draft for Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan, which along with many Arab and OIC countries co-sponsored the Russian draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, expressed disappointment that the UN Security Council did not approve the balanced text

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Pakistan, which along with many Arab and OIC countries co-sponsored the Russian draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, expressed disappointment that the UN Security Council did not approve the balanced text.

"The most urgent need at this stage is a ceasefire," Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, told APP correspondent.

"It is, therefore, disappointing that the Russian draft resolution, which called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, was not adopted," he added.

The draft did not secure the required number of nine votes for adoption. The final vote tally was 5 in favour (China, Gabon, Mozambique, the Russian Federation and the United Arab Emirates), 4 against (France, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States), and 6 abstentions (Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Ghana, Malta and Switzerland).

The Arab and OIC countries, which co-sponsored the Russian draft resolution, were: Pakistan, Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Lebanon, Yemen, Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkiye, Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritania, Sudan, Djibouti, Eritrea and Mali.

Zimbabwe, Nicaragua, and Venezuela were also among the co-sponsors.

Diplomats noted that the State of Palestine also supported the Russian draft.

After Monday night's vote, Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia expressed regret over the Security Council’s failure to adopt the resolution, blaming the “selfish intention of the Western bloc”.

He said that the Western countries’ delegations “basically stomped” on global hopes for the Council to put an end to violence.

Western countries opposed the resolution on the ground that it not mention Hamas. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that her country could not support the Russian draft resolution as it ignored Hamas’ terrorism and 'dishonoured' victims.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Bangladesh United Nations Palestine Russia China Egypt Vote Gaza Yemen France UAE Kuwait Oman Qatar Djibouti Mali Eritrea Albania Indonesia Ecuador Bahrain Brazil United Kingdom Japan United States Zimbabwe Saudi Arabia Switzerland Sudan Ghana Gabon Lebanon Maldives Malta United Arab Emirates Malaysia Mauritania Mozambique Venezuela Arab OIC

Recent Stories

GB CM seeks closer ties with Azerbaijan

GB CM seeks closer ties with Azerbaijan

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi asses ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi assesses revised transport fares at ..

7 minutes ago
 Irrigation minister directs retrieval of vehicles, ..

Irrigation minister directs retrieval of vehicles, removal of encroachment

7 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives Ambassador of Belgium and Pak ..

Fujairah CP receives Ambassador of Belgium and Pakistan

34 minutes ago
 Ombudsman solves woman's pension grievance in Abbo ..

Ombudsman solves woman's pension grievance in Abbottabad

34 minutes ago
 14 Covid-19 cases reported in last week

14 Covid-19 cases reported in last week

34 minutes ago
Narcotics supply gang busted in Wah Cantt

Narcotics supply gang busted in Wah Cantt

34 minutes ago
 Rangers arrest five peddlers, recover drugs, NCP g ..

Rangers arrest five peddlers, recover drugs, NCP goods

34 minutes ago
 BRI game changer intiative; PM visit to China to t ..

BRI game changer intiative; PM visit to China to take bilateral, economic cooper ..

33 minutes ago
 SAU distributes financial support cheques among ag ..

SAU distributes financial support cheques among agriculture engineers

44 minutes ago
 Solangi reiterates caretaker govt’s resolve for ..

Solangi reiterates caretaker govt’s resolve for in time & transparent election ..

44 minutes ago
 Commissioner Bannu for enhanced disaster preparedn ..

Commissioner Bannu for enhanced disaster preparedness, holding consultation with ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World