Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Second Test Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Rawalpindi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Brief scores on the third day of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Sunday:
Pakistan first innings 274 (Saim Ayub 58, Shan Masood 57, Salman Agha 54; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-61, Taskin Ahmed 3-57)
Bangladesh first innings 262 (Liton Das 138, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 78; Khurram Shahzad 6-90, Mir Hamza 2-50)
Pakistan 2nd innings 9-2
Toss: Bangladesh
Series: Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0
afp
