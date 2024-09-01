Pakistan vs Bangladesh second Test scores

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Brief scores on the third day of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Sunday:

Pakistan first innings 274 (Saim Ayub 58, Shan Masood 57, Salman Agha 54; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-61, Taskin Ahmed 3-57)

Bangladesh first innings 262 (Liton Das 138, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 78; Khurram Shahzad 6-90, Mir Hamza 2-50)

Pakistan 2nd innings 9-2

Toss: Bangladesh

Series: Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0

