Pakistan Week fosters Saudi-Pak cultural bonds through music, art & culinary experiences in Riyadh

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Foreign Media General Supervisor at the Saudi Ministry of Media, Dr. Khalid bin Abdulqader Al-Ghamdi on Thursday said Pakistan Week in Suwaidi Park showcases a diverse array of cultural elements to celebrate Pakistani heritage including traditional music and dance performances, regional culinary experiences featuring iconic dishes, art exhibits displaying Pakistani crafts and artwork, and fashion shows highlighting traditional attire such as shalwar kameez.

He, in an exclusive interview with APP, said the week also incorporates film screenings, poetry recitals, and stalls featuring handmade crafts, presenting a holistic view of Pakistan’s rich cultural landscape to both Pakistani expatriates and Saudi nationals.

Dr. Khalid said Pakistan Week serves as a platform for fostering deeper cultural connections between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and by highlighting shared values, traditions, and customs, the event promotes mutual respect and understanding between the two communities. He said this cultural exchange not only helps Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia connect with their roots but also offers Saudi citizens an opportunity to experience and appreciate Pakistan’s heritage. He said these initiatives contribute to building a strong foundation of people-to-people relationships, which aligns with the broader goals of Vision 2030 to embrace diversity and foster harmony among the Kingdom’s multicultural residents.

At Suwaidi Park, Dr. Khalid said a variety of activities have been organized to entertain both the Pakistani community and Saudi visitors. These include live music concerts featuring Pakistani artists, traditional folk dances such as bhangra, and a showcase of Pakistani street food stalls.

He said the park also hosts interactive art installations, cultural parades, and storytelling sessions on Pakistani folklore. He said family-friendly activities like face painting, henna application, and children’s games inspired by Pakistani culture are available, making it a vibrant, inclusive celebration for all ages and backgrounds.

Dr. Khalid said the response from the Pakistani community has been overwhelmingly positive. Many Pakistanis feel a renewed sense of pride and connection to their culture, and they are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate their heritage publicly in Saudi Arabia. He said the attendance at events has been high, with enthusiastic participation in activities ranging from culinary showcases to musical performances. He said the community’s engagement reflects their appreciation for the Saudi government’s recognition and support of their cultural heritage, which strengthens their sense of belonging within the Kingdom.

Dr. Khalid said the Saudi Ministry of Media plays a crucial role in organizing and promoting cultural exchange events such as Pakistan Week. He said the ministry collaborates with foreign embassies and community organizations to facilitate and support these events, ensuring they align with the Kingdom’s broader goals of fostering diversity and inclusivity. He said the ministry provides resources and media coverage to increase visibility and engagement, inviting international media to capture these cultural celebrations.

By supporting such initiatives, Dr. Khalid said the ministry emphasizes Saudi Arabia’s commitment to cultural openness and its recognition of the valuable contributions of expatriate communities in enriching the social fabric of the Kingdom.