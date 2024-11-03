Pakistan Week fosters Saudi-Pakistani cultural bonds through music, art, culinary experiences in Riyadh

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) A delegation of journalists from Pakistan, currently on an official visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, expressed on Sunday that Pakistan Week in Suwaidi Park has featured a vibrant celebration of Pakistani heritage.

The event included a variety of cultural elements, such as traditional music and dance performances, regional culinary experiences showcasing iconic dishes, art exhibits featuring Pakistani crafts and artwork, and fashion shows highlighting traditional attire like shalwar kameez.

They, expressing their views in an exclusive talk with APP, said the week also incorporated film screenings, poetry recitals, and stalls featuring handmade crafts, presenting a holistic view of Pakistan’s rich cultural landscape to both Pakistani expatriates and Saudi nationals.

A senior journalist, anchor and news analyst, Shaukat Paracha said Pakistan Week served as a platform for fostering deeper cultural connections between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and by highlighting shared values, traditions and customs, the event promoted mutual respect and understanding between the two communities.

He said this cultural exchange not only helped Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia connect with their roots but also offers Saudi citizens an opportunity to experience and appreciate Pakistan’s heritage. He said these initiatives contribute to building a strong foundation of people-to-people relationships, which aligns with the broader goals of Vision 2030 to embrace diversity and foster harmony among the Kingdom’s multicultural residents.

At Suwaidi Park, a senior journalist, Tariq Chaudhry said a variety of activities were organized to entertain both the Pakistani community and Saudi visitors. He said these included live music concerts featuring Pakistani artists, traditional folk dances such as bhangra, and a showcase of Pakistani street food stalls.

He said the park also hosted interactive art installations, cultural parades, and storytelling sessions on Pakistani folklore. He said family-friendly activities like face painting, henna application, and children’s games inspired by Pakistani culture were available, making it a vibrant, inclusive celebration for all ages and backgrounds.

A senior journalist and anchorperson, Sohail Bhatti said the response from the Pakistani community was overwhelmingly positive. He said many Pakistanis felt a renewed sense of pride and connection to their culture and they were grateful for the opportunity to celebrate their heritage publicly in Saudi Arabia. He said the attendance at events had been high, with enthusiastic participation in activities ranging from culinary showcases to musical performances.

He said the community’s engagement reflected their appreciation for the Saudi government’s recognition and support of their cultural heritage, which strengthens their sense of belonging within the Kingdom.

An official said the Saudi Ministry of Media plays a crucial role in organizing and promoting cultural exchange events such as Pakistan Week. He said the ministry collaborates with foreign embassies and community organizations to facilitate and support these events, ensuring they align with the Kingdom’s broader goals of fostering diversity and inclusivity.

He said the ministry provides resources and media coverage to increase visibility and engagement, inviting international media to capture these cultural celebrations.

By supporting such initiatives, the official said the ministry emphasized Saudi Arabia’s commitment to cultural openness and its recognition of the valuable contributions of expatriate communities in enriching the social fabric of the Kingdom.