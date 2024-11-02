- Home
Pakistan Week’s Cultural Celebration: Zebi Dhol Master’s Electrifying Performance Enchants Pakistani, Saudi Audiences
Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 02:10 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The beats of Pakistan resonated across Riyadh as Zebi Dhol Master captivated audiences during a riveting performance at Pakistan Week, held at Suwaidi Park on Friday night.
Known for his electrifying dhol skills, Zebi’s performance not only enchanted the Pakistani diaspora but also attracted Saudi citizens, adding to the growing appeal of Pakistani culture in Saudi Arabia.
As the dhol’s pulsating rhythm filled the air, spectator, both young and old, joined in with spontaneous claps and dance, making the event an unforgettable experience. The performance was more than just a display of musical skill; it was a celebration of cultural heritage, where Zebi’s unique dhol-playing style brought the spirit of Pakistan alive on Saudi soil.
Local Saudi families, drawn to the festive atmosphere, embraced the cultural exchange with enthusiasm, dancing alongside Pakistani expatriates. The event saw people from various nationalities participating, a testament to Zebi’s growing stature as a cultural ambassador for Pakistan.
With his dynamic and high-energy style, Zebi Dhol Master has quickly become a notable figure in Pakistan’s music scene, especially in the art of dhol playing. His journey reflects a dedication not only to the art form but also to promoting Pakistan’s vibrant cultural heritage on the global stage.
His popularity, both in Pakistan and abroad, continues to rise, with many now recognizing his talent as synonymous with Pakistan’s rich musical traditions.
Organized as part of Pakistan Week, the event is among several initiatives to strengthen cultural ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. In recent years, events like these have provided platforms for artists like Zebi to showcase Pakistani culture, allowing the diaspora to connect with their roots and introducing local Saudis to Pakistani traditions.
Zebi’s growing reputation as a dhol player also brings recognition to Pakistan’s rich tradition of music and dance, fostering goodwill and camaraderie between the two countries. As he continues to perform and mesmerize international audiences, his contributions will likely open new doors for Pakistani artists worldwide, reinforcing Pakistan’s cultural presence on the global stage.
Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Park is set to continue with more performances, culinary offerings, and exhibitions celebrating the unique blend of Pakistani heritage, ensuring the week-long event remains a symbol of unity, pride, and cultural exchange.
