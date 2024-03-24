Pakistan will always be voice of occupied Kashmiri, Palestinian peoples: Munir Akram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Pakistan to standby the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine until they exercise their right to self-determination, Ambassador Munir Akram said Saturday after hoisting the national flag at the Pakistan House in New York to commemorate the 84th 'Pakistan Day'.

The National Anthem was played as the flag went up the mast at the simple ceremony.

"Pakistan continues to be a strong voice for universal human rights including the right to self-determination of all peoples under foreign occupation, especially the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine," the ambassador told a distinguished gathering at the event jointly hosted by the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations and the Pakistan Consulate General, New York

He said that March 23 represented a milestone in Pakistan's history when Muslims of the sub-continent resolved to establish an independent state of their own under the dynamic leadership of the Quaid-e-Azam.

"This is the day to pay rich tribute to the lofty vision of our founding fathers and their democratic struggle which made the establishment of Pakistan possible in just seven years."

Ambassador Akram said that Pakistan joined the United Nations one month after its independence and ever since has played an active and constructive role in forging friendship and peace and promoting multilateral cooperation in accordance with the UN Charter.

Pakistan, he added, believes that an international order based on the principles of the UN Charter must adhere to consistent implementation of the principles, particularly those related to the right to self-determination, non-use of force, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, non-interference in their internal affairs as well as international cooperation to promote universal prosperity.

“Inspired by the vision of its founding fathers, Pakistan will continue to work for a peaceful and stable international order within the framework of the UN and its principles,” he added.

Pakistani Mission Counsellor Naeem Sabir Khan and Head of Chancery of the Consulate Umar Sheikh read out the messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Pakistan Day, respectively.

The National Day ceremony was attended by the officers and the staff of the Pakistan Mission as well as the Consulate General in New York.

Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Usman Jadoon, and Consul General Aamir Ahmad Atozai were also present.