Pakistan Will Always Be Voice Of Occupied Kashmiri, Palestinian Peoples: Munir Akram
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 12:50 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Pakistan to standby the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine until they exercise their right to self-determination, Ambassador Munir Akram said Saturday after hoisting the national flag at the Pakistan House in New York to commemorate the 84th 'Pakistan Day'.
The National Anthem was played as the flag went up the mast at the simple ceremony.
"Pakistan continues to be a strong voice for universal human rights including the right to self-determination of all peoples under foreign occupation, especially the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine," the ambassador told a distinguished gathering at the event jointly hosted by the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations and the Pakistan Consulate General, New York
He said that March 23 represented a milestone in Pakistan's history when Muslims of the sub-continent resolved to establish an independent state of their own under the dynamic leadership of the Quaid-e-Azam.
"This is the day to pay rich tribute to the lofty vision of our founding fathers and their democratic struggle which made the establishment of Pakistan possible in just seven years."
Ambassador Akram said that Pakistan joined the United Nations one month after its independence and ever since has played an active and constructive role in forging friendship and peace and promoting multilateral cooperation in accordance with the UN Charter.
Pakistan, he added, believes that an international order based on the principles of the UN Charter must adhere to consistent implementation of the principles, particularly those related to the right to self-determination, non-use of force, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, non-interference in their internal affairs as well as international cooperation to promote universal prosperity.
“Inspired by the vision of its founding fathers, Pakistan will continue to work for a peaceful and stable international order within the framework of the UN and its principles,” he added.
Pakistani Mission Counsellor Naeem Sabir Khan and Head of Chancery of the Consulate Umar Sheikh read out the messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Pakistan Day, respectively.
The National Day ceremony was attended by the officers and the staff of the Pakistan Mission as well as the Consulate General in New York.
Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, Usman Jadoon, and Consul General Aamir Ahmad Atozai were also present.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From World
-
When NATO went to war with Yugoslavia5 minutes ago
-
Five not-so-famous things about the Impressionist movement5 minutes ago
-
Paris museum takes visitors back 150 years to Impressionism's birth16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrated in Milan, Barcelona, Dar es Salaam, Kabul, Berlin46 minutes ago
-
Klinton and Tonibler: Kosovo's war legacy enshrined in names1 hour ago
-
Serbians angry at Trump family deal for site of NATO bombing1 hour ago
-
Formula One: Australian Grand Prix results1 hour ago
-
Iniesta reportedly pays back extra tax owed in Japan1 hour ago
-
Southeast Brazil battered by downpours, at least a dozen killed2 hours ago
-
Chinese, Pakistani vocational institutions sign collaboration agreement2 hours ago
-
Sainz wins Australian GP in Ferrari 1-2 as Verstappen fails to finish2 hours ago
-
Brazil rescuers save girl after storm kills at least 122 hours ago