UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Wins A Seat On UN Economic & Social Council As UNGA Votes For New Members

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 11:56 PM

Pakistan wins a seat on UN Economic & Social Council as UNGA votes for new members

Pakistan was Thursday elected to the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the economic arm of the United Nations, for a three-year term, beginning 1 January 2024, with Ambassador Munir Akram saying that the success was a recognition of "our positive role in international diplomacy

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) : Pakistan was Thursday elected to the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the economic arm of the United Nations, for a three-year term, beginning 1 January 2024, with Ambassador Munir Akram saying that the success was a recognition of "our positive role in international diplomacy.

In balloting in the 193-member General Assembly, Pakistan received 129 votes.

Pakistan was contesting one of three Asian seats -- also being contested by Iraq, Japan, Nepal and Tajikistan.

A two-thirds majority -- 124 votes -- was required for election.

"We're very gratified at Pakistan’s success in a highly contested election. Our success is a recognition of Pakistan’s importance and its positive role in international diplomacy," the Pakistani envoy said in an interview after the election victory.

"We hope to play yet once again our active role in the forum of ECOSOC by fostering agreement on the structure and content of new, more dynamic and equitable structure of international economic cooperation," Ambassador Akram said.

Pakistan, he said, will also help develop consensus on the measures for recovery from the current crises and revive the prospects of achieving the SDGs (sustainable development goals).

"I also appreciate my team at the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations for their hard work and dedication in securing this election," Ambassador Akram said.

"I feel privileged to play my role in representing Pakistan as an advocate of strengthening the development pillar of the UN and attaches great importance to the work of ECOSOC." Others elected on the Asian seats are: Japan (127 votes); and Nepal (145 votes). Iraq, with 50 votes, and Tajikistan, with 120 votes, did not make it.

Pakistan has in the past served on the ECOSOC for ten times, and in the capacity as the 54-member body's President for six times-- 1952, 1957, 1975, 1995, 2005 and 2020.

ECOSOC, a principal UN organ, coordinates economic, social, and related work of the 14 UN specialized agencies, functional commissions and five regional commissions. it serves as the central forum for discussing international economic and social issues, and for formulating policy recommendations addressed to Member States and the United Nations system.

ECOSOC is responsible for promoting higher standards of living, full employment, and economic and social progress; identifying solutions to international economic, social and health problems; facilitating international cultural and educational cooperation; and encouraging universal respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan United Nations Iraq Tajikistan Japan Nepal January 2020 From Agreement Asia Allied Rental Modarba Employment

Recent Stories

Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Se ..

Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Seeing More Alignment in Defense ..

1 minute ago
 Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support ..

Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support From Congress to Fund Aid for ..

1 minute ago
 PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

2 minutes ago
 US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Suppli ..

US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Supplies Not Target of Sanctions - D ..

2 minutes ago
 Poliovirus detected in Karachi's Sewage Sample

Poliovirus detected in Karachi's Sewage Sample

2 minutes ago
 PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan: Minister for D ..

PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

34 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.