Pakistani Ambassador Calls On Assistant Foreign Minister Of Egypt

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 12:20 AM

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt Aamir Shouket on Wednesday met with Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Ahmed Shaheen here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Both the dignitaries lauded the ongoing multifaceted cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties, the Embassy of Pakistan in Egypt wrote on its official X wall.

